The legend of San Diego Wave FC, Alex Morgan, is gearing up to create another unforgettable moment —this time from the sidelines. Just under a year after the legendary forward played her last professional match, the club has announced plans to retire her iconic No. 13 jersey this September.

The official retirement ceremony will take place during the Wave’s home game against the Houston Dash on Sept. 7, per Darnay Tripp of NBC San Diego, marking a significant milestone in the club’s short but impactful history. This event will occur exactly one year after Morgan’s farewell game, which wrapped up a remarkable career both internationally and with the NWSL team.

The Wave’s announcement comes just a few months after Morgan joined the club’s ownership group as a minority investor. Her legacy is impressive, having played a key role in launching the franchise in 2022, breaking multiple attendance records, and leading the team to consecutive postseason appearances.

Morgan officially closes this chapter with an unbelievable legacy. She is the all-time leading scorer for San Diego with an astounding 23 goals and nine assists through 50 games. Morgan's 2022 season was remarkable, as she scored 16 goals and won the NWSL Golden Boot. Her contributions were instrumental in guiding the Wave to the league semifinals in their inaugural year.

But Morgan’s impact goes beyond just the pitch. She’s the founder of TOGETHXR, a media platform that champions women’s sports, and she’s actively investing in initiatives to boost women’s basketball. Her connection to San Diego deepened when she and her husband, Servando Carrasco, chose to settle down in the area.

In her international career, Morgan scored a total of 123 goals in 224 matches and collected a slew of accolades with the USWNT, including two World Cup titles and an Olympic Gold Medal. With her jersey now retired, San Diego Wave FC is making sure that her legacy will be a vital part of the club’s identity for many years to come.