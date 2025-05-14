Former USWNT star Alex Morgan is making headlines once again. This time, she is not scoring goals but making game-changing moves off the pitch as the newest minority investor in San Diego Wave FC of the NSWL.

A two-time World Cup champion and Olympic gold medalist, Morgan wrapped up her illustrious professional career with the Wave and is now stepping into a new role that cements her commitment to women's sports.

Morgan's journey with San Diego Wave FC has been nothing short of inspiring. She was one of the first signings for the club's inaugural season in 2022. In her debut year, she scored an impressive 16 goals, secured the Golden Boot, and led the Wave to the NWSL Shield in 2023.

“San Diego is where I've built my home, where I am raising my children, and found a purpose beyond my playing career,” Morgan said in a statement. “I believed in Wave FC before a single match was played, and I still believe this club has the power to change the future of women's sports.”

The 35-year-old's decision to invest was not a spur-of-the-moment choice. She shared that the talks about becoming part of the ownership group began last year. “Even when I was playing, I was always thinking about what I could do next, how I could build more on top of what I was already doing,” she explained. That forward-thinking mindset is now translating into real investment and leadership in the sport she helped elevate.

This is not Morgan's first foray into sports investment. She is already a minority investor in Unrivaled, a new 3-on-3 women's professional basketball league. Her involvement with San Diego Wave FC only strengthens her commitment to driving women's sports forward.

She joins the Leichtman-Levine family, who purchased the club in a deal valued between $113 million and $120 million. Although the specifics of her equity were not disclosed, her influence is already being felt.

Morgan’s involvement comes at a pivotal time for the Wave, which is facing ongoing legal challenges, including allegations of harassment and wrongful termination from former employees. Despite these hurdles, Morgan remains committed to the club's success. “I want this club to be known for being extremely successful. I want players to see this club as a place they seek out and fans to be proud of,” she said.

With this move, Alex Morgan is proving that her impact on the game is far from over. Now, she is building the future she once dreamed of playing in.