The Minnesota Frost have done it again. In a season that tested their patience, belief, and endurance, they came out on top once more, claiming their second straight PWHL title in front of a roaring home crowd.

Game 4 against the Ottawa Charge was tense from start to finish. With both teams refusing to give an inch, it took overtime for a winner to be crowned. That winner came in the form of Liz Schepers, who poked in the puck during a chaotic scramble in front of the net. The crowd erupted. Her teammates piled on. Confetti followed. The Frost were champions again.

Every single game in the series ended 2-1, and every single one needed overtime. After falling short in the opening match, Minnesota stormed back to win three straight. Their path to the title was filled with grit. Nothing about it was easy, which made the final moment even sweeter.

Goaltender Maddie Rooney stood tall when it mattered most, closing the playoffs without a single loss. Her calm presence between the pipes gave the Frost the edge in every battle. Kelly Pannek gave the team its first lead in regulation during Game 4, a breakthrough that proved crucial.

Article Continues Below

Schepers, a homegrown player, now has her name etched in back-to-back title wins. Last season, her clutch goal sealed the championship on the road. This year, she delivered again, only this time under the bright lights of their home rink.

The Frost barely made the postseason. Their final regular-season win pushed them into the last playoff spot. From there, they upset Toronto and then toppled Ottawa in a series that felt like a war of nerves.

Even in defeat, Ottawa’s rookie goalie Gwyneth Philips earned praise, finishing with stats that most veterans would envy. Her postseason numbers were off the charts, and she nearly dragged her team across the finish line.

But it was Minnesota’s night. The trophy stayed in the State of Hockey. The players, the coaches, and the fans will remember this run for a long time. Through every shift and every save, they proved once again that heart and hustle can lead to something unforgettable.