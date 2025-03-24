South Carolina women's basketball head coach Dawn Staley made an eye-opening admission after her team's victory over Indiana. The Gamecocks were in a back-and-forth affair in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Coming off a ninth straight SEC Championship, Dawn Staley's team is trying to repeat as national champions for the first time in school history. And for most of the first half against the Hoosiers, that pressure looked to be weighing on the Gamecocks. Fortunately, the No. 1 team in the Birmingham region rode a huge third quarter to a 64-53 victory.

After advancing to her eleventh straight Sweet 16, Staley reflected on the victory in her postgame press conference. “I’m proud of our team the way they gutted up and didn’t flinch. It wasn't pretty, but at this time, it doesn’t have to be. You just have to score more points.”

The Gamecocks continue their march toward history

It hasn't always been the easiest road for Dawn Staley and company this season. The Gamecocks were replacing several players from last year's undefeated roster and were some expected growing pains. And South Carolina women's basketball has had several performances this year that it regrets. That includes the program's 71-game losing streak ending in an emphatic fashion to UConn. The Gamecocks, however, have regrouped since that result, winning seven straight and clinching both the SEC regular season and tournament championship.

Dawn Staley once again has an incredibly deep roster with several players capable of taking over the game at any given moment. This setup by the Gamecocks' head coach is really unlike any other. It also reflects the selfless culture that has been built in Columbia and why the Gamecocks are the current best program in college basketball. In addition to going for the repeat, South Carolina women's basketball is trying to win three of the last four national titles. Making the Sweet 16 is a great start, but this group has a long road ahead.

The Gamecocks will face the winner of fourth-seeded Maryland and fifth-seeded Alabama in the next round. If South Carolina wins that clash, a potential game against second-seeded Duke looms. It's not an easy bracket to the Final Four in Tampa Bay, but the Gamecocks are still favored to return to that stage for the fifth straight time. Dawn Staley knows her team's upside. It's important for this group to remain confident and grounded over these next few weeks.