The Baltimore Orioles won their series opener against the Houston Astros 7-0. Tony Mansolino watched as Brandon Young took a perfect game into the eighth inning in a dominant performance. The Orioles manager hopes that he isn't the only young player to make a statement in the series. Dylan Beavers is ready for his major league debut, playing in the place of Colton Cowser.

Beavers is one of Baltimore's top-rated prospects and has impressed the organization in the minor leagues. With rosters gaining exptra spots due to Major League Baseball's expansion rule, he will get his chance against Jason Alexander and the Astros. Mansolino, for one is ready to see what his outfielder can do in the big leagues now that he is finally at the top level.

According to Baltimore Sun writer Jacob Calvin Meyer, the Orioles' skipper did not call the prospect up to be a backup.

“He’s here to play. He’s not here to sit the bench,” Mansolino said.

Baltimore has been without Cowser in the outfield thanks to injury. According to Meyer, Beavers will bump Cowser to center field when the 25-year-old is ready to come back. Mansolino and the Orioles will have a good look at what their future outfield could look like when he returns. For now, all eyes are on Beavers ahead of his MLB debut game against the Astros.

Baltimore's season is all but over. Gunnar Henderson said earlier this year that the Orioles still had their sights set on the playoffs. However, after struggling for months, that ship has sailed. Now, Baltimore's top priority is getting their roster healthy in preparing for next year. Along with that, Mansolino and the front office have jumped on the opportunity to call up young players.

Beavers made a name for himself while playing college baseball. Saturday is his first chance to leave his mark on MLB.