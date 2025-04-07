UConn women's basketball superstar guard Paige Bueckers surpassed a school record of program legend Maya Moore during her team's National Championship victory. The Huskies did it, collecting a record twelfth national title in dominant fashion against South Carolina. UConn controlled the game from the tip and gradually pulled away from the Gamecocks, winning 82-59.

It's a storybook ending for Paige Bueckers' college career, and she made some school history during her last game as a Husky. The four-time All-American passed Maya Moore for the most career points in the tournament for a UConn women's basketball player with 477.

The Huskies are back at the top of the sport again

After nine long years, this historic program is now back at the top of the sport again. And how sweet it was on Sunday in this blowout of a team that was trying to be the next great dynasty. South Carolina had a fantastic season, but UConn had its number in their two matchups this year. The Huskies' trio of Bueckers, Azzi Fudd, and Sarah Strong once again were the stars of the afternoon. Fudd, who is set to return next season, put up 24 points, five rebounds, and three steals in what was a fantastic Final Four for her.

Strong once again showed extraordinary poise, especially for a true freshman, dropping 24 points as well a game-high 15 rebounds. And Bueckers chipped in with 17 points, six rebounds, and two blocks. While many will talk about the Huskies' explosive offense, this team's defense was spectacular in the tournament. UConn never gave up more than 64 points in a game and held the top two seeds in the tournament, UCLA and South Carolina, to less than 60. The effort on that end turned this team into the juggernaut it was always capable of being.

Overall, Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd deserved this moment. Both of them had to endure devastating season-ending injuries in their career, and they overcame those setbacks and came back better than ever. As Bueckers moves on to be the No. 1 pick in the WNBA Draft, Fudd will look to carry on this program's proud legacy. No matter what, this superstar backcourt will always be known in Storrs, Connecticut as champions. And it was a long time coming.