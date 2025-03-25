UConn women's basketball is expected to lose Paige Bueckers to the 2025 WNBA Draft, but the program is set to have another star return next season. According to Alexa Philippou of ESPN, Fudd will return for the 2025-26 campaign.

“Breaking: UConn Huskies star Azzi Fudd will return to college next season and forgo entering the 2025 WNBA draft. Fudd told ESPN returning will allow her to ‘work on everything I need to work on' — and she believes one final year in Storrs will take her game to an all-new level,” Philippou wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Fudd returned during the middle of the 2024-25 season after initially dealing with an injury. The 22-year-old has made a significant impact since returning to the team. In 30 games played, Fudd has averaged 13.4 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.2 steals per outing. Fudd has also shot 48.6 percent from the field and 45.3 percent from beyond the arc.

Bueckers is the best player on the UConn women's basketball team, but Fudd is not far behind. She has continued to establish herself as a star without question. The Huskies would not be where they are without her contributions.

What's next for UConn women's basketball in the NCAA Tournament?

UConn is currently preparing for the Sweet 16 as they hope to win the NCAA Tournament. They defeated Arkansas State in the first round by a final score of 103-34 before earning a 91-57 victory against South Dakota State in the second round.

Their most challenging matchup awaits them, however. In the third round of the tournament, UConn will go head-to-head with Oklahoma. UConn entered the tournament ranked No. 2 overall, while Oklahoma held a No. 3 seed. The game — which is scheduled for Saturday at 5:30 PM EST — projects to be extremely competitive.

Azzi Fudd and Paige Bueckers will attempt to lead UConn women's basketball to a huge victory against Oklahoma.