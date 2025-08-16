The Alabama Crimson Tide may have their starting quarterback in Ty Simpson. However, that doesn't mean that offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb doesn't have high remarks towards Keelon Russell.

Russell joined the Crimson Tide as a freshman, standing out as a five-star prospect in the 2025 recruiting class. Of course, he competed with Simpson for the starting job throughout the fall but fell short.

Nonetheless, his potential still remains. Grubb went more into detail about the young quarterback's talent following a practice session on Tuesday, per On3's Sam Gillenwater.

“You know, Coach Sheridan and, you know, Coach DeBoer did a phenomenal job recruiting (Keelon) and, you know, I thought their assessment when I got here was spot-on,” Grubb said. “He’s a very composed player. Very young player. And, even when it’s not perfect and things aren’t going Kee’s way, I think he’s able to just slow the game down, and I think that that’s something that’s, you know, somewhat innate and you just do.

“And, so, I think, when you can build and then you continue to build on the knowledge base and understanding of the system? He’ll just keep getting better. He’s a really, really calm, excellent player with great vision.”

What lies ahead for Ryan Grubb, Alabama

Quarterback Keelon Russell throws during the first practice session of the preseason for the Alabama Crimson Tide.
Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ryan Grubb is right to point out Keelon Russell's strengths as a quarterback. His ceiling would make it worth the Alabama Crimson Tide turning to his direction in the near future.

Russell's skillset coming out of high school is no joke. He threw for over 3,000 yards and nearly 50 touchdowns as a senior and added over 250 yards rushing and multiple scores in 2024. He also led DHS to a 14-1 record as a junior, completing 180-of-243 passes for 3,267 yards and 35 touchdowns to go with 54 carries for 304 yards and four touchdowns.

Alabama is entering the second year of its stint under head coach Kalen DeBoer. They finished with a 9-4 record, a solid start into their new era following Nick Saban's retirement from coaching.

The Crimson Tide will look to continue making progress in the right direction.  They start the season as the No. 8-ranked team in the AP Top 25, being on the road. They face the Florida State Seminoles on Aug. 30 at 2:30 p.m. ET.

More NCAA Football News
Former North Carolina Tar Heels great Lawrence Taylor with head football coach Bill Bellichick together during a time out in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center.
North Carolina Tar Heels’ Bill Belichick lands 4-star recruit over Michigan, ColoradoRichard Pereira ·
Head coach Brent Venables runs drills during football practice for the Oklahoma Sooners.
Brent Venables breaks silence on John Mateer Venmo gambling situationJake Faigus ·
Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback Luke Altmyer (9) gets ready to throw the ball against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the first quarter at Camping World Stadium.
Luke Altmyer headlines list of Illini captains in 2025Jake Faigus ·
Alabama Crimson Tide head football coach Kalen DeBoer watches his team warm up before a game against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The game will be the first with DeBoer as head coach of the SEC Crimson Tide.
Why Alabama football will finish better than first AP Top 25 Poll rankingJaren Kawada ·
Tennessee defensive lineman Daevin Hobbs (5) warms up during Tennessee football preseason practice, in Knoxville, Tennessee, Aug. 5, 2025.
Tennessee football gets tough injury update on key defensive pieceSolomon McDowell ·
Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love (4) against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the CFP National Championship college football game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Jeremiyah Love’s role on offense set to expand in 2025Jake Faigus ·