When Trick Williams let it be known to his long-time friend Carmelo Hayes and the rest of the WWE Universe that he was looking to strike it solo instead of being the Flava Flav to the NXT Champion's Chuck D, it left more than a few fans wondering if the 29-year-old had made the right decision.

On one hand, Williams was slowly but surely putting in work behind the scenes, wrestling 62 matches across NXT, Level Up, and even Main Event to hone his craft, leading Shawn Michaels and company to wonder if he may be ready for a bigger workload than being Hayes' set-up guy. Eventually, WWE needs to know Williams' ceiling as a performer and if he can become a legitimate championship contender at the same level or even higher than Hayes; what better place than developmental to find out?

But then again, Williams only has 62 matches to his credit, which is 326 less than Hayes despite being roughly the same age. Even if Williams has a high ceiling in the future, his floor is a whole lot lower than your typical Main Roster performer in waiting.

Discussing Williams' decision to go solo, at least for now, two-time WWE Hall of Famer and current NXT commentator Booker T weighed in on the decision, noting that, while he likes Trick Willie, he isn't sure if splitting him up from Hayes at this stage of the game is the right call.

“Of course, you can only sit in the background for so long,” Booker T said on his podcast via Wrestling Inc. “Somebody like Trick Williams, you can look at him and – I pretty much talk about that box as far as guys checking off those boxes – and he's six-foot-plus, he's 230-plus. He's athletic, he can talk. He's a handsome dude. Straight out of Central Casting, so he's perfect for the job as far as the guy you want to groom to be put in a certain position.”

“But I do like, also, him riding in that passenger seat, watching how everything works at the same time because this dude's green. He's just starting his journey, and Carmelo's been out there on the indies working, whatnot. So I like that pairing, but it is time for him to step out, do his own thing, and talk about what I talk about all the time – checks and championships, man. In order to get the checks and championships, you gotta up your game. You gotta have a playbook… But Trick Williams is a guy I got high praise and a lot of high hope for, so we're gonna see how this kid plays out.”

Will Williams return to “Him” in the not-too-distant future, especially now that he's lost his match to Ilya Dragunov at NXT Heatwave? Only time will tell, but based on his comments before the show, it's clear he is open to the opportunity to prove he's not just another Robin.

Trick Williams wants to prove he can be Batman in the WWE Universe.

Discussing his return to solo action with Steven Fall on Ten Count, Trick Williams was asked why he decided to split up with Carmelo Hayes, even if they're still talking shop routinely backstage like before the “A-Champ's” title match with Wes Lee. For Williams, the answer was obvious, he wanted to prove that he isn't Robin but instead Batman 2.

“Yeah, I’m my own man. Carmelo’s his own man, and I’m happy. I’m excited more than ever because I get to show what I can do. No more Batman [and] Robin. I’m Batman, too. It’s a great feeling,” Trick Williams said via 411 Mania.

“Not because I am a Robin, but because up to this point, I’ve been uplifting my brother. He brought me into the business, like, ‘Hey, it’s Trick/Melo now.’ That’s what he did. He brought me into the business. While I learned, I got better, I watched him. Now, I’m ready to take on and reach my full potential as well.”

What is Trick Willie's ceiling as a solo star in the WWE Universe, and is it higher than what his role could be working alongside Hayes? On paper, Williams is basically everything WWE wants in a Superstar; he's tall, he's a fantastic athlete, and he's an even better talker both in promos and in backstage segments. If he can hit, the ceiling is incredibly high for Williams, but he's already spent some time talking to Bobby Lashley because of his connection to Hayes, and it's hard to imagine that would be happening now if he wasn't part of the Trick/Melo Gang on NXT. In the world of professional wrestling, sometimes it's best to ride a wave that's working for as long as possible before trying something new, instead of changing direction at the peak in the pursuit of something even higher.