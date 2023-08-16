Are AEW and WWE at war? Are the two promotions actively comparing notes each week to really try to get one over on their foe? Or are each promotion simply happy to do their own things and excel at what they do best?

Well, one fan decided to ask Mark Henry that very question on Twitter and was met with a very interesting answer indeed.

“There is no war!” Mark Henry assured the fan. “The fans are winning everything. it’s the fans against wrestling I guess, huh? Grow up.”

Now these comments, however small, landed at the proverbial feet of Booker T, who was asked for his opinions on the subject on his Hall of Fame Podcast. Unsurprisingly, Booker had a comment on the subject, even if it doesn't quite align with his former co-worker.

“Mark Henry said there's no WWE-AEW war. I don't know what this dude was smoking. Okay, it's a war. We went to war every time a big number would go down, and they would be comparing it to WWE. And I get 80,000-plus is a lot, man. That's a big show. That's great for AEW. It really is. It's really great. And how long have they been promoting this thing? They've had time to sell 80,000 as well, so it's great for them,” Booker T said via Wrestling Inc.

“The thing is, there is somewhat of a war because being touchy about being called ‘secondary' just last week… There's nothing wrong with it being a war. One thing that Mark Henry said, ‘It's not a war, the fans are winning.' In a war, yeah, the fans do win. Because guys gotta go out there and run fast. You gotta run fast. You can't run at the normal pace that you had been running when you were just on the track practicing. When you're in competition, you gotta pick up speed. That's what everybody's doing. So for me, being in a war is not a bad thing.”

So which is it? Is AEW at war with WWE? Or are the two companies more simply at war with themselves? Frankly, it's probably a bit of both, as AEW remains a challenger brand, and as a result, the two companies will still often take jabs at each other when afforded a chance to do so. The real winner in all of this? The fans, who are getting some of the best wrestling imaginable as a result.

Mark Henry would still like to see this dream match happen in AEW.

Stopping by 96.3 WLVQ's “The Torg & Elliott Show” to talk all things professional wrestling, Mark Henry was asked if he thinks fans will ever get to see two of AEW's biggest stars, Kenny Omega and CM Punk, wrestle a match in Tony Khan's company.

Though Henry doesn't book shows in AEW, he too would like to see the two IRL enemies – depending on who you ask – duke it out in the ring in a down-the-line dream match.

“I want to see it too. It's just a matter of time. You let things iron themselves out, and you see where things lead to. Could you imagine an AEW tournament for the World Title, and on one side of the bracket, to go to the finals, you have Kenny Omega and CM Punk meet up against each other? It would be incredible,” said Mark Henry said via Fightful.

“The top 100 wrestlers of all time, they're halfway on it. CM Punk and Kenny Omega are in the top 40 of all time. People don't realize, you go to the NFL, look up the top 100 football players, see who is in the top 40. It will blow your mind. Same thing with any other sport. I'd like to see the top 100 baseball players and see who is the top 40. It's nothing to sneeze at. I believe in both of those guys being great competitors, and I feel they have a lot left, multiple years. Kenny Omega just signed a new deal. He's going to be around another four years.”

On paper, if Omega and/or Punk eventually wins the AEW World Heavyweight Championship – the actual title, not the AXW Title the “Best in the World” is currently carrying around for one reason or another – putting the other on the opposite side of the vs. symbol would create a money angle capable of selling tickets, selling Pay-Per-Views, and hopefully selling more fans on watching both Dynamite and Collision in the weeks pre- and proceeding the eventual contest. In a sport where drama sells tickets, that angle would be money.