On this week’s edition of WWE Monday Night Raw, Adam Pearce announced that the Usos would be defending their Tag Team Titles at the Royal Rumble against the winner of that night’s tag team turmoil match. This seemed like a regular championship announcement until fans listened to what Pearce actually said. Pearce said that the winners of the match would get a chance at just the Raw Tag Team Titles.

This was a pretty shocking announcement considering neither the Raw nor Smackdown Tag Team titles have been defended separately since being unified. There have been rumors that the WWE was looking to split up the WWE and Universal Championships before Wrestlemania. This could be the first hint that we’ll see that story unfolding very soon.

This gives me hope that the WWE might have Roman Reigns defend the WWE Championship during the Royal Rumble match. Over the last few weeks, the Bloodline has been invading Monday Night Raw and causing all sorts of chaos. WWE management can punish the Bloodline by having the Usos potentially lose one of their titles at the Rumble and Reigns pulling double duty and defending both belts that night.

Going back to the tag team match, the Judgement Day should win the Raw Tag Team Titles. It’s time to freshen up the tag team title picture in the WWE. The WWE needs two separate champions for both brands, and the Usos had their shine as Unified Tag Team champs. The Usos will continue their record as the longest-reigning tag team champions since they’ll still be the Smackdown Tag Team champions.

This win puts a bigger spotlight on the Judgement Day as well. Since forming, nobody has won a championship as a member of the group. A championship win over the Usos would force fans to take the Judgement Day more seriously. It also gives them a new direction and solidifies them as one of the best tag teams in the company.

It’ll be interesting to see what the WWE does at the Royal Rumble, but one thing is for sure. Change is coming.

