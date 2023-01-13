Talk about a wild start to the year for the wrestling world! Earlier this week, it was revealed that Vince McMahon has placed himself onto the WWE’s Board of Directors again. The move was immediately followed by the announcement that the company was up for sale. Now, one of the WWE’s biggest rivals, Tony Khan’s AEW, might be interested in a merger, per a report from CNBC.

All Elite Wrestling (AEW), a professional wrestling league owned by the Khan family, is interested in merging with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), according to people familiar with the matter. The Khans… could partner with a strategic media company to share the intellectual property while merging the wrestling leagues.

The article also goes on to note that Vince McMahon is unlikely to sell the WWE to the AEW. McMahon and WWE are a much, much larger brand than the AEW. However, the Khans are open to giving a role to McMahon behind the scenes as part of the deal. Though it’s a long shot, McMahon might be enticed by the idea of having control over the large All Elite roster.

This development is just the latest in what has been a crazy start of the year for AEW, WWE and pro wrestling in general. McMahon stepped down from his post last year after allegations of using company funds to pay off sexual assault victims. However, the former CEO staged a dramatic takeover of the company, exercising his majority shareholder privileges to take control and execute the sale process.

It is rumored that the WWE would be sold to Saudi Arabia as part of McMahon’s plan. We’ll see if the AEW can thwart that plan, somehow.