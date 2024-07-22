WWE star John Cena recently announced his 2025 retirement tour — will the recently retired David Arquette get back in the ring for one?

Speaking to ClutchPoints about The Good Half, Arquette discussed his wrestling career. He praised Cena but also did not seem certain about his wrestling future.

“Oh my gosh, I don't know. I mean, I did WCW when it was there but without the full understanding of what goes into wrestling [and] how to wrestle,” Arquette said. “There's always something in me that would love to do it on the big level, you know, one of the big companies and go to the training facility and really work that element.

“But I don't know. The clock is ticking,” he said, laughing.

As for Cena, Arquette a fan of him inside and outside the ring.

“I love that guy, especially the work that he's done with Make-A-Wish,” he praised. “[He's] such a hero that way.”

Who is John Cena?

For years, John Cena was the face of the WWE. He is tied with Ric Flair for the most world championship reigns at 16 and has won virtually every other title in the company. Additionally, Cena has won Money in the Bank (2012) and the Royal Rumble twice (2008, 2013).

Over the years, Cena has slowly transitioned to a full-time actor. His early work included WWE-produced movies like The Marine, 12 Rounds, and The Reunion. He also had small roles in Fred: The Movie, Trainwreck, Sisters, and Daddy's Home.

In 2018, Cena had his breakthrough, starring in Blockers. He followed that up with roles in the Transformers spin-off Bumblebee, Playing with Fire, and Dolittle.

He also starred in F9 as the villain, Jakob Toretto. Cena went into another franchise, the DCEU (now DCU), by starring in The Suicide Squad.

Cena would return to the Fast and Furious franchise in 2023 by appearing in Fast X. He also had a cameo in Barbie before starring in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, Hidden Strike, Vacation Friends 2, and Freelance.

At the 2024 Money in the Bank PLE, John Cena announced his retirement tour. Fans will be able to see Cena in the ring for the last time in 2025 as he embarks on one final run.

Who is David Arquette?

Perhaps best known for his work in the Scream franchise, David Arquette is an actor and former professional wrestler. He started his career with roles in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Wild Bill, and Beautiful Girls before starring in Scream.

He would subsequently star in five installments in the Scream series as Dewey Riley. However, the character was killed off in the fifth installment.

As a wrestler, Arquette was a part of WCW (World Championship Wrestling). He even won their top prize, the WCW World Heavyweight Championship. Since then, Arquette has done stuff with the WWE and AEW.

Time will tell if David Arquette has a Cena-like retirement tour in him. He may be done. But it would be fun to see him do another match or two before calling it quits.

Coming up, Arquette will star in The Good Half. Nick Jonas, Elisabeth Shue, Brittany Snow, Alexandra Shipp, and Matt Walsh also star in the movie.

Utopia and Fathom Events will release The Good Half in theaters nationwide on July 23 and 25 with exclusive virtual Q&A with Nick Jonas, Robert Schwartzman, and special guest moderator Kiernan Shipka.