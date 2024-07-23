The New England Patriots looked to be in danger of getting into contract disputes with two core veterans, but the organization can take a deep breath for now. Defensive linemen Matthew Judon and Davon Godchaux are both looking for extensions as they enter the final years of their deals, but they won't be holding out.

Both players reported to training camp Tuesday, via NFL Network's Ian Rapaport.

“The #Patriots had everyone report today, including veterans Matthew Judon and Davon Godchaux, who are both entering the final years of their contracts,” Rapaport reported.

Judon made headlines for re-posting a trade proposal that sent him to the San Francisco 49ers, but he isn't outright demanding a trade, via NBC Sports' Phil Perry.

“It sounds as though it's not like we're on the precipice of Judon being off the team. But when you're out there retweeting trade proposals that actually have you sent out of town, I would say generally speaking, that's not a great thing,” Perry said. “If he's not demanding a trade, it seems as though based on his social media usage that he's at least open to it.”

The 31-year-old, who counts $14.68 million against the cap this season, may not have much leverage due to his age and New England being in its rebuilding stage.

“Now, is he hoping that he gets traded and then ends up acquiring a new deal with whatever team he ends up on? And that example was the 49ers,” Perry continued. “Who knows where his head is at as far this goes? What I would say we can bank on is that he wants some guaranteed money.”

Godchaux, on the other hand, counts for $11.8 million. However, he's also 29, so he may be too old for the club to be interested long-term.

How will this situation play out?

The Patriots have the cap space to extend both players, but they probably won't

New England is about $43.3 million under the cap, so they could theoretically extend both players, via NFL salary cap expert Miguel Benzan. However, it may not make much sense for the team to do so.

Rebuilding teams typically reload with young talent. Players on rookie deals are cheaper and still ascending, whereas Judon and Godchaux are no longer in that stage of their careers. They'd make more sense on a contender trying to take advantage of its championship window, which is probably why Judon is fantasizing about San Francisco.

One or both of them could come back, though, if they cave in and take team-friendly deals. It depends on whether they're willing to risk a serious injury this upcoming season, which would decrease their values heading into unrestricted free agency next spring.

For now, though, the Patriots can enjoy their reliable defensive line tandem as new head coach Jerod Mayo acclimates to the organization.