When Logan Paul called LA Knight by his government name, Shaun, during his contract signing with the “Megastar” ahead of their United States Title match at SummerSlam, you could see the anger in the former Million Dollar Champion's eyes.

Unfortunately, Knight wasn't afforded a chance to address the situation too much further, as the remark was relatively late in the pair's segment, and his next bit of TV time came with Santos Escobar later on the show, with the leader of Legado del Fantasma asking for a match ahead of SummerSlam. But when the “Megastar” got a chance to address the situation head-on, with nothing holding him back but his own ambitions, on the SmackDown Lowdown, you'd best believe he left little to the imagination about his intentions.

“Let me talk to ya, the only one who should be talking right now is this man, but ah man, you got everybody talking, you got Logan Paul out here talking, you got Santos Escobar coming back here talking to me, and the guy wants to talk about, ‘Well, if it was me and you in the ring, it'd be a different outcome.' Huh? We've been there before, we've done this story before and I remember you laying there, piece of canvas still stuck to your head because I drilled your head so d**n hard into the mat,” LA Knight declared on the SmackDown LowDown.

“It was a three count just like that, so I give you a three count just like this: you might have a point if you talk about maybe it's not a wise idea for me to go and have a match just a couple days before I'm going to be at SummerSlam for the US Title, maybe sometimes I'm a little too stupid for my own good. Maybe sometimes I got a little more tingle in my loins than I got brains but I tell you like this, here's how it goes down, my man; it's me, it's you, and if you can't remember history, my guy, I'm going to open that book right up for you. We're going to go on down at History 101 and then it's on to me and Logan Paul, the man who finally figured out that he can show up, sign the contract, and hand that title over to me because it can't go no other way. SummerSlam, new US Champion, with everybody saying L-A-Knight, yeah!”

After watching Paul defend his title exactly two times since winning the United States Championship at Crown Jewel versus Rey Mysterio last year, it's clear someone has to take the title off of the “Maverick” in the not-too-distant future, as he simply isn't enough of a fixture of WWE television to remain in such an important role. Still, having Knight get this upset about the situation only makes things more entertaining and really makes the “Megastar' feel like the man to do the job, even if, to be fair, he's been ready for this moment for about a year and a half now.

LA Knight reveals how much WWE structures his promos

Speaking of LA Knight doing what he does best, cutting promos, the “Megastar” recently stopped by Post Wrestling to discuss his time in the promotion and how much they script the famous talker's verbal barrages. Needless to say, you might be surprised by what he has to say.

“It’s a little more structured in WWE than anywhere else I’ve ever been. But generally, I would say, nine times out of ten throughout most of my career, I have an idea where I’m going. I have a road map; I know how I’m gonna start, and I know how I’m gonna finish. I know what I’m gonna talk about, but I don’t have a whole speech laid out,” LA Knight told Post Wrestling via WrestleZone.

“One of the things that I would always say before I go out there is I’d probably look at somebody and be like, ‘I don’t know what I’m about to say, but we’re gonna figure it out here altogether.’ And that’s kind of how it’s worked for me. I think that keeps it organic. It keeps it real; it keeps it fresh. And really, again, as long as I know where I’m going and what I’m talking about, I’m ready to go.”

In the past, Knight wouldn't so much be an improviser but more of an actor, being tasked with learning his lines and reciting them back in order with the required emotions behind them. The fact that he can now run things in a somewhat organic fashion, with bullet points set out by the promotion but freedom to get to them as he wants, is honestly a pretty cool sight to see, even if, again, Knight should have buried “Low-T” for calling him Shaun when everybody says L-A-Knight, yeah.