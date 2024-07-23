The host country for the 2024 Olympics takes to the pitch as France faces the USA. It is time to continue our 2024 Olympics Men's Soccer odds series with a France-USA prediction and pick.

This France soccer team enters the games as one of the favorites to win gold. They sit on top of the odds board at +210 to take home gold medals in the Men's Soccer tournament. After a string of Olympics in which they failed to qualify, stretching from 2000 through 2016, they qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Games. Still, they lost two games in the group stage and would fail to leave the group stage in that tournament. The Under-23 USMNT qualified by winning the CONCACAF U-20 Championship back in 2022. This is their first appearance in the games since 2008 when they left in the group stage. Still, hopes are high for advancing this year, as they sit sixth in odds to take home gold.

Here are the 2024 Olympics Men's Soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

2024 Olympics Men's Soccer Odds: France-USA Odds

France: -240

USA: +600

Draw: +360

Over 2.5 goals: -145

Under 2.5 goals: +108

How to Watch France vs. USA in Paris

Time: 3:00 PM ET/noon PT

TV: USA Network/Tele/Peacock

Stream: (Click Here for Free Trial)

Why France Will Win

Alexandre Lacazette will lead the French attack. The Lyon forward is coming off a wonderful season. He played in 29 games with 27 starts. Lacazette scored 19 times and had two assists last year, off an expected 11.4 goals. He did fall short of his 2022-23 season in which he scored 27 times in 35 matches. Still, he is great at getting shots on target. Lacazette averages 2.35 shots per 90 minutes, with 1.30 of them on target. He will be joined up from by the Crystal Palace forward Jean-Phillippe Mateta. Mateta scored 16 goals while making 25 starts for Crystal Palace. He also added five assists. Further, he had an expected goal total of just 10.9, well exceeding that.

Manu Kone will patrol the central midfield for this French squad. He scored just once last year playing for Monchengladbach in the Bundesliga of Germany. Still, he was great at creating shots. Kone created 3.40 shots per 90 minutes last season. Further, he was a great defender last year. He had 60 tackles plus interceptions last year while having 16 clearances. Further, he had just one error leading to an opponent shot in all of the 2023-24 season.

Guillaume Restes of Toulouse in the French Ligue 1 is expected to be in goal. He made 34 starts last year, allowing 46 goals on 139 shots on target. That gave him a save percentage of 69.8 percent, while he has six clean sheets as well.

Why the USA Will Win

Duncan McGuire, the Orlando City SC forward, will lead the attack for the United States. He has been great for Orlando so far this year. McGuire has made 17 starts this year, finding the back of the net seven times and adding an assist. He also has an expected goal total of just five goals, well exceeding that. Still, his shot accuracy has taken a step back. After 72.4 percent of his shots were on target in 2023, just 38.2 percent have been on target so far in 2024. Paxton Aaronson will help him out from the midfield. The Vitesse midfielder of the Netherland Eredivisie starts 14 games last year, scoring four times. Still, he was great at creating opportunities, creating 3.23 shots per 90 minutes of play last season.

Walker Zimmerman will patrol the central defense for this squad. Playing for Nashville in the MLS this year, he has a goal and an assist this year. Further, his defense has been stellar. Zimmerman has 46 tackles plus interceptions, while he has 55 clearances and has not committed an error that has led to a shot. FC Cincinnati defender Miles Robinson will join Zimmerman in the center-back position. He has one goal this year in 17 starts while also having 71 clearances. Further, he has 51 tackles plus interceptions and also has not committed an error leading to a shot.

Gaga Slonina or Patrick Schulte will be in goal. Solina made 28 starts for Eupen of the Belgian Pro League A last season. He allowed 56 goals on 159 shots and had four clean sheets. Patrick Shulte has made 19 starts for the Columbus Crew this year, stopping 52 of 69 shots on target. Further, he has seven clean sheets this year.

Final France-USA Prediction & Pick

The USA squad has some firepower and if they can break through the midfield, will have a chance to score goals. Still, the French firepower is just too much. France will take the win, but there should be plenty of goals in this one. Take the over in this France-USA match.

Click here for more betting news & predictions

Final France-USA Prediction & Pick: Over 2.5 (-145)