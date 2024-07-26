The New York Yankees take on their AL East rival Boston Red Sox Friday night. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Yankees-Red Sox prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Yankees-Red Sox Projected Starters

Nestor Cortes vs. Brayan Bello

Nestor Cortes (4-9) with a 3.99 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 119.2 innings pitched, 111K/24BB, .250 oBA

Last Start: vs. Tampa Bay Rays: Loss, 4.1 innings, 8 hits, 6 runs, 2 walks, 1 strikeout

2024 Road Splits: 10 starts, 6.04 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 50.2 innings pitched, 45K/15BB, .301 oBA

Brayan Bello (10-5) with a 5.27 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 95.2 innings pitched, 92K/34BB, .274 oBA

Last Start: at Los Angeles Dodgers: No Decision, 6 innings, 5 hits, 3 runs, 1 walk, 7 strikeouts

2024 Home Splits: 8 starts, 6.20 ERA, 1.65 WHIP, 40.2 innings pitched, 38K/18BB, .301 oBA

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Yankees-Red Sox Odds

New York Yankees: -1.5 (+130)

Moneyline: -118

Boston Red Sox: +1.5 (-156)

Moneyline: +100

Over: 9.5 (-105)

Under: 9.5 (-115)

How to Watch Yankees vs. Red Sox

Time: 7:10 PM ET/4:10 PM PT

TV: YES Network, NESN

Why The Yankees Will Cover The Spread/Win

Despite his poor record, Nestor Cortes is still having a respectable season. The left-hander has an ERA under 4.00, and his WHIP is respectably low, as well. The Yankees will need a good start out of him in this one. Luckily, Cortes has already started against the Red Sox once this season, and he was able to shut them down. In that game, Cortes went six innings, allowed just three hits, one run, and struck out eight. If Cortes can have a similar start in this game, the Yankees should be able to pull off the win.

New York has a scary offense, especially with Aaron Judge and Juan Soto. New York was able to get to Bello in their one game against him. In that game, the Yankees scored five runs through just 4.2 innings. New York crushed the Red Sox in that game. New York did strike out five times in the game, but that did not seem to matter much. The Yankees need to find a way to have the same offensive output on Friday night. If they can do that, they will win this game.

Why The Red Sox Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Red Sox hit the ball well. They are top-5 in batting average and slugging percentage. Boston is also top-10 in hard hit percentage, barrel percentage, and average exit velocity. They should be able to get to Cortes in this game. Cortes is much worse on the road than he is at home. As you can see, Cortes allows opponents to hit over .300 off him on the road. Hitting .300 as a team is very hard, so there is something about not being at Yankee Stadium that really affects Cortes. If the Red Sox can have a good game at home, the Red Sox will win this game.

Final Yankees-Red Sox Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a good series between two good teams. However, I do think this game could be a little more high-scoring. With that said, there is an offense that I trust just a little bit more. That is the Yankees. Because of that, I think the Yankees will end up winning this game. I will take the Yankees moneyline.

Final Yankees-Red Sox Prediction & Pick: Yankees ML (-118)