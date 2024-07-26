The wait is over as the Miami Dolphins have signed their star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to a new contract extension that is four years, worth $212.4 million according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. He also posted on his X, formerly Twitter, account that the deal incudes $167 million guaranteed.



There have been constant talks and negotiations between the Dolphins and Tagovailoa for a long time as the University of Alabama product led the league in passing last season with 4,624 yards to go with 29 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He was heavily active today in practice after not being involved in some drills the previous days to contact talks.