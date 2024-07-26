The New York Yankees are looking to make a move at the MLB trade deadline. The most recent trade deadline betting odds have the Bronx Bombers as the favorites to land Miami Marlins infielder/outfielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. The versatile player has been connected to the Yankees in the lead-up to the deadline. The Yankees are now the favorite with less than a week to go before the deadline.

Chisholm has played primarily center field this season but recently suited up at second base to increase his trade value. The Yankees could use him in both roles. Alex Verdugo and Gleyber Torres would benefit tremendously from days off and Chisholm could provide that to both. He is a switch hitter with an OPS+ of 100 this season. Torres, Verdugo, Anthony Volpe, and Oswaldo Cabrera all have lower OPS+ numbers.

Concerns have come up, however, about Chisholm's fit in the Yankee clubhouse. Character concerns should not prevent the Yankees from making this move. He fills every hole that the roster has offensively and defensively while providing an answer to an offseason question. Torres is an unrestricted free agent this winter and if Chisholm is the perfect fit, they will be able to walk away from Torres.

The price will be steep, as Chisholm has two years of team control remaining. The Marlins would target one of the Yankees' prized outfield prospects, Jasson Dominguez and Spencer Jones. The Yankees should be willing to move Jones for Chisholm. With Dominguez, Juan Soto, and Aaron Judge in the fold, Jones will be blocked at the major league level. Chisholm is far more valuable than Jones is right now.

Yankees are not the only fit for Jazz Chisholm Jr.

While the Yankees are a great fit for Chisholm, his versatility makes him a great piece on many contenders at the MLB trade deadline. The second team in the betting odds is the Seattle Mariners. After their big move for Randy Arozarena, the Mariners could still use another bat. They sit last in team batting average in all of baseball and just surrendered a ten-game division lead to the Houston Astros.

The price for Chisholm would be steeper than that of Arozarena. The Mariners would have to part with one of their top prospects to get him. Jonny Farmelo is the number-seven prospect in the system and fills in an outfield need for the Marlins pipeline. The package starts there, with right-handed pitcher Teddy McGraw rounding it out.

The most intriguing team on the betting odds sits in fourth at +700. The Kansas City Royals are a surprise playoff contender in the American League who would benefit from another offensive weapon. Chisholm's versatility plays in here as well, as the Royals are a sound defensive team. The biggest impact is with the bat, where he would replace Adam Fraizer as the leadoff man.

The Royals should be comfortable giving up a premium package considering their sudden rise in the standings. They need to add veteran players to deepen their lineup for a playoff run, not prioritize young prospects who might not make it. Outfielder Gavin Cross, their sixth-best prospect, and catcher Carter Jensen, number nine, make a good return for the Marlins.