The Los Angeles Rams have officially entered the post Aaron Donald era. LA has been hard at work retooling their defense so that they can succeed without the future Hall of Famer. The Rams made an acquisition in the secondary today that should help shield them from some recent injury news.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, former Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs plans to sign with the Los Angeles Rams.

This is a huge move for the Rams that fills an immediate need. Earlier this week, cornerback Derion Kendrick suffered a torn ACL that should end his 2024 season. That is a big loss because Kendrick was expected to start for the Rams.

Jacobs recently posted a hopeful message on social media, so it is great to see him get another opportunity so quickly after the post.

Jacobs joins a Rams secondary that features veteran Tre'Davious White and Darious Williams as the starting outside corners. Jacobs has experience playing on the outside in Detroit, so he makes sense as a depth addition behind White and Williams.

He also has some limited experience in the slot, which could be helpful for keeping Cobie Durant and Quentin Lake fresh.

However, it wasn't all sunshine and rainbows for Jacobs in Detroit. The Lions benched Jacobs towards the end of the 2023 season in favor of practice squad addition Kindle Vildor. This continued on Detroit's deep playoff push.

Thankfully, Jerry Jacobs' won't have to wait long to get some revenge on his former team. The Los Angeles Rams travel to play the Detroit Lions on Sunday Night Football in Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season. It is a rematch of the game that eliminated the Rams in the playoffs, so there will be plenty of emotions flying around in that game.

What are the Rams getting in CB Jerry Jacobs?

The Detroit Lions took a chance on Jerry Jacobs in 2021 and it paid off in a big way.

Jacobs was a UDFA out of Arkansas. He joined a depleted Lions squad who were at the very beginning of rebuilding under the current Campbell + Holmes regime.

Jacobs was essentially a diamond in the rough. He didn't play meaningful snaps in a game until Week 4 of his rookie season, but he never let go after that. He started in Week 5 and was a significant contributor down the stretch for a growing Lions squad.

During his time in Detroit, Jacobs started in 29 games. So it stands to reason that he could become a solid spot starter + rotational depth piece for the Rams.

Jacobs' best game of the 2023 NFL season game in Week 4 against the Green Bay Packers. In that game, Jacobs snagged two interceptions that helped secure a victory for Detroit.

The Rams are hoping that Jerry Jacobs can at least play a similar role in their secondary.