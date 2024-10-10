ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Kansas City Royals are on the brink of elimination as they host the New York Yankees in game four of the ALDS. It's time to continue our ALDS odds series with a Yankees-Royals prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Yankees-Royals Game 4 Projected Starters

Gerrit Cole vs. Michael Wacha

Gerrit Cole (8-5) with a 3.41 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 95 innings pitched, 99K/29BB, .220 oBA

Last Start: vs. Kansas City Royals ALDS: No Decision, 5 innings, 7 hits, 4 runs, 3 earned, 2 walks, 4 strikeouts

2024 Road Splits: 8 starts, 2.49 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, 47 innings pitched, 51K/12BB, .198 oBA

Michael Wacha (13-8) with a 3.35 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 166.2 innings pitched, 145K/45BB, .246 oBA

Last Start: at New York Yankees ALDS: No Decision, 4 innings, 4 hits, 3 runs, 3 walks, 3 strikeouts

2024 Home Splits: 14 starts, 2.89 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 81 innings pitched, 68K/19BB, .251 oBA

Here are the Royals-Yankees ALDS Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

ALDS Odds: Yankees-Royals Odds

New York Yankees: -1.5 (+108)

Moneyline: -152

Kansas City Royals: +1.5 (-130)

Moneyline: +128

Over: 8 (-106)

Under: 8 (-114)

How to Watch Yankees vs. Royals Game 4

Time: 8:08 PM ET/5:08 PM PT

TV: TBS, TruTV

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Yankees Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Royals have really struggled to score in the playoffs. They are batting just .240 as team, but have scored only 14 runs in their five games. That is less than three runs per game, which makes it very hard to win. When the Royals score less than four runs in the regular season, they were 15-51. If the Yankees can get a good start out of Gerrit Cole, and the bullpen can continue to pitch well, the Yankees will win.

Speaking of Gerrit Cole, he is who the Yankees want on the mound in a series-clinching game. Cole was dominant on the road in the regular season. He pitched much better than he did at Yankees Stadium. This game is being played in a bigger ballpark, which will only help Cole out. Cole allows less hits, strikes out more batters, and has better control on the road this season. Expect him to have a big game.

The Yankees chased Michael Wacha after just four innings in their game one win. They recorded four hits, and walked three times. All of their at-bats were tough in that game. Wacha is a good pitcher, but the Yankees lineup is one of the best in baseball. If they can get to Wacha in this game, and get him out early, the Yankees are going to go to the ALCS.

Why The Royals Will Cover The Spread/Win

As mentioned, the Royals are not scoring too well this postseason. However, their best offensive game came against Gerrit Cole. They had seven hits off him, and scored four runs. In the postseason, four runs off the starter usually means a win. Kansas City has to have the same type of success in this game. They have actually out hit the Yankees this postseason, so they just have to find a way to get those runs in.

Michael Wacha did not pitch great in his first start against the Yankees. However, that was on the road where he struggled this season. Wacha was lights out at Kauffman Stadium this year. His ERA was was almost a full run lower, teams hit for less power, and his command was a little bit better. If he can have another good home start, the Royals will live to see another day.

Final Yankees-Royals Prediction & Pick

This series has been amazing so far. I can feel the nerves through the TV when watching. The Royals lost both their games by one run, and I do not think this one will be much different. If the Royals lose, I think it will be a one-run game.

Final Yankees-Royals Prediction & Pick: Royals +1.5 (-130)