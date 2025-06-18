The Houston Rockets cemented themselves as one of the up-and-coming teams in the NBA after placing second in the Western Conference with a 52-win season. Unfortunately, their playoff hopes quickly died off after the Golden State Warriors eliminated the Rockets in the first round.

On the bright side, they have the option to make some upgrades through the upcoming 2025 NBA Draft, owning two picks, the most enticing of which will be the 10th overall pick.

The Rockets have been utilizing the draft to form a competitive roster. As a result, the franchise should replicate their recent success by maximizing their lone lottery pick this year. However, like other franchises, Houston doesn't exactly have a perfect history on draft nights. Here is a look at the Houston Rockets' 10 worst NBA Draft day mistakes in history.

10. Zhou Qi – 2016

The Rockets were quite successful when they drafted Chinese center Yao Ming back at the 2002 NBA Draft. Fourteen years later, they drafted another Chinese big man in Zhou Qi, who emerged as the Chinese national team's best player with the 43rd overall pick. But while Zhou possessed the height, he failed to put on enough muscle to cover opposing big men. Furthermore, the 7-foot-1 center failed to earn minutes under then Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni.

9. Marcus Morris – 2011

At one point, Marcus Morris was one of the best two-way players in the NBA. Although he provided solid minutes during his tenure in Houston, there were players after him who registered better careers. Some of the stars that the Rockets missed out on in the 2011 NBA Draft after picking Morris 14th overall included Kawhi Leonard and Jimmy Butler. Both were also two-way players who evolved into superstars.

8. Sam Dekker – 2015

Around this time, the Rockets were trying to build around James Harden. At the 2015 NBA Draft, the team decided to settle for Sam Dekker with the 18th overall pick. Dekker was a 6-foot-9 standout out of Wisconsin. He was originally tasked to space the floor while being productive in limited minutes. After two seasons, Dekker was used as a trade filler to acquire Chris Paul. In the end, Dekker certainly didn't perform like a first-round pick.

7. Terrence Jones – 2012

As part of the national championship Kentucky squad, the Rockets decided to go with Terrence Jones with the 18th overall pick of the 2012 NBA Draft. On the bright side, Jones was a reliable double-digit scorer. However, his main flaw was his inability to hit the outside shot on a consistent basis. In addition to this, the 6-foot-9 power forward just couldn't contain opposing big men effectively, making him a defensive liability. After just six seasons, Jones was forced to take his talents overseas.

6. Usman Garuba – 2021

Another big man who didn't pan out in the NBA is Usman Garuba. After taking Jalen Green with the second overall pick of the 2021 NBA Draft, the Rockets used their 23rd pick on Garuba. Garuba had solid experience playing one of the most decorated EuroLeague teams in Real Madrid.

The Spanish big man was expected to develop into an effective enforcer and role player for Houston. Dealing with his lack of size and limited offensive arsenal, Garuba only lasted for three years in the NBA before returning to Europe.

5. Josh Christopher – 2021

Garuba wasn't the only mistake the Rockets committed at the 2021 NBA Draft. Just after selecting the Spanish center, Houston went with Josh Christopher with the 24th overall pick. Christopher was a standout from Arizona State. However, he didn't pan out with the Rockets, averaging just 6.9 points while shooting just 28% from downtown in two seasons.

The mistakes of the 2021 NBA Draft proved to be costly, as players like Santi Aldama, Quentin Grimes, Day'Ron Sharpe, Herbert Jones, and Cam Thomas went on to have better careers. All were drafted after Garuba and Christopher.

4. Bostjan Nachbar – 2002

At the 2002 NBA Draft, the Rockets had two first-round draft picks. Both were used on international sensations. The first was used on Chinese center Yao Ming, who was selected with the top overall pick. However, their 15th overall pick wasn't exactly a great choice, as they used it on Bostjan Nachbar. The Slovenian prospect failed to translate his game to the NBA level, averaging just 2.9 points per game in a Rockets uniform.

3. Mirsad Turkcan – 1998

Another European big man who didn't pan out with the Rockets was Mirsad Turkcan. He was selected 18th overall at the 1998 NBA Draft. While he was happy to be drafted, the Rockets traded him away to the Philadelphia 76ers for a first-round draft pick.

It was basically a waste of a first-round pick, given that the team could've just drafted either Al Harrington or Rashard Lewis, who went on to become an All-Star. On the other hand, the Rockets never really got any notable haul out of Turkcan, as he struggled in the NBA.

2. Royce White – 2012

The Rockets had two first-round draft picks at the 2012 NBA Draft. The second one, the 16th overall pick, was used to draft Iowa State prospect Royce White. Add in White as part of the Rockets' long list of failed big men. But unlike the rest of the big men, White's failure in the NBA stemmed from his anxiety disorder, particularly his fear of flights. Moreover, attitude problems certainly rubbed the front office the wrong way, leading to a measly NBA career that only lasted three games.

1. Eddie Griffin – 2001

The 2001 NBA Draft was mind-boggling for the Rockets fanbase. They originally made decent draft choices by selecting Richard Jefferson, Jason Collins, and Brandon Armstrong with their first-round picks, picking them 13th, 18th, and 23rd respectively.

However, Houston apparently had their sights set on Seton Hall star Eddie Griffin, who was picked seventh overall by the New Jersey Nets. The move would turn out to be costly as Griffin failed to live up to the hype. He averaged just 8.7 points per game in two seasons with the Rockets before conceding to alcoholism that required him to undergo rehab for an entire season.