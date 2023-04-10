Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

Entering Week 3 of the 2023 MLB season, teams around the league are beginning to figure out what their rosters will look like. For fantasy baseball players, those roster decisions can provide insight on players to look out for.

While it’s still early, a handful of teams have already dealt with some devastating injuries. For example, the Philadelphia Phillies lost Rhys Hoskins due to an ACL tear, while the New York Mets lost Justin Verlander to a back injury. While Hoskins is out for the year and Verlander is expected to return, these injury scenarios open up opportunities for unheralded players.

Those unheralded players are how fantasy baseball players win their league. While the draft helps set the foundation for your team, crucial waiver wire pickups can set any team apart from the rest. Every fantasy baseball team will land a stud player in the first-round. However, adding a player not on anyone’s radar can provide upper-level value for the price of just a waiver claim.

It might only be Week 3 of the season, but a great waiver claim can immediately jump start your season. As owners plan for the upcoming set of games, here are our top four fantasy baseball waiver pick ups.

Top 4 Waiver Wire Pick Ups for Week 3 in fantasy baseball

4. Logan O’Hoppe – C

When one thinks of the Los Angeles Angels offense, they think of players such as Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani, or maybe even Anthony Rendon. But for fantasy baseball owners, catcher Logan O’Hoppe is a player that could be added now and provide access to a potentially potent LA offense.

O’Hoppe is currently the No. 1 prospect in the Angels farm system, via MLB Pipeline. O’Hoppe is now staking his claim to be Los Angeles’ starting catcher earlier than expected.

The right-hander made a quick debut in 2022, hitting .286 with four RBIs in five games. O’Hoppe has already surpassed last year’s total of games played, as he’s taken the field six times already in 2023, hitting .250 with two home runs and eight RBIs during that stretch.

O’Hoppe has been seeing increased playing time due to Max Stassi’s hip injury. When Stassi returns, O’Hoppe might lose some playing time, but if he keeps driving in runs, it’d be hard for the Angels to move him back to the bench.

3. Kody Clemens – 1B

With Hoskins going down, the Phillies planned to turn the starting first base spot over to Darick Hall. However, Hall suffered a torn ligament in his left thumb, so with both first basemen down, the Phillies are now planning to turn to Kody Clemens.

Philadelphia acquired Clemens in the same trade that landed them Gregory Soto from the Detroit Tigers. The first baseman made his MLB debut with the Tigers in 2022, hitting five home runs and driving in 17 RBIs over 56 games.

Clemens made his debut with the Phillies on Friday against the Cincinnati Reds. He saw two plate appearances, drawing a walk.

Philadelphia could turn to Alec Bohm at first, especially against left-handers, which could cut into Clemens’ opportunity. However, one of the biggest assets in fantasy baseball is playing time, and with the Phillies short at first base, Clemens should see plenty of it while Hall recovers from his injury.

2. Oscar Colas – OF

Oscar Colas is currently the second-best prospect in the Chicago White Sox organization, via MLB Pipeline. Like the Angels did with O’Hoppe, Chicago wanted a closer look at what they have in Colas. Since joining the White Sox, Colas has proven why he deserves to stay in the MLB.

Colas has appeared in nine games thus far, hitting an impressive .300 with a home run, four RBIs and two stolen bases. Colas has earned the start in the White Sox past three games thanks to his impressive production early on this season.

Eloy Jimenez is expected to miss the next 2-3 weeks with a hamstring injury, so in his absence, Colas should continue to see starts in the outfield. He’s one of the more intriguing Week 3 fantasy baseball pick ups.

Colas carries massive potential as one of the best prospects on the White Sox. Chicago should have one of the better offenses in the league too. With Colas continuing to get starts for the Sox, it’s only a matter of time before he becomes a household name in fantasy baseball circles.

1. Orlando Arcia – SS

The Atlanta Braves made a shocking decision when they went with Orlando Arcia as their Opening Day shortstop. However, the Braves have looked pretty smart for that choice early on.

Arcia has played in nine of the Braves ten games so far, hitting .286 with two home runs and four RBIs. Arcia usually hits towards the bottom of the Braves’ lineup, but that’s proven to be a boost for Arcia’s fantasy status, as he has scored seven runs.

Arcia has been impressive in the box thus far. While he needs to cut down on the strikeouts – nine thus far – the fact he is starting makes him an incredibly worthwhile fantasy baseball pick up. While it’s still early, the Braves are currently sixth in the MLB with 44 runs scored. As long as Arcia is in the lineup, he’ll have an opportunity to produce.

A boost in offense would only improve Arcia’s fantasy baseball standing, as he appears to have found his stride at the plate early on in the season. As long as he is Atlanta’s starting shortstop, Arcia will have opportunities to produce. Fantasy baseball players should be seeing gold heading into Week 3 if Arcia is still available on the waiver wire.