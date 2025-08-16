The Green Bay Packers are hoping for some big things this season from their wide receivers. Green Bay got some really good news on Saturday, as wide receiver Jayden Reed was seen on the sidelines without a walking boot. Reed has been hurt during the preseason this year. He was seen in a boot during the team's preseason game against the New York Jets.

“It’s unfortunate, but hopefully we’ll get him back before the regular season,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said after the Jets game, per Yahoo Sports.

Video went viral from reporter Dominique Yates showing Reed meeting with Packers fans at a game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday.

Jayden Reed (with no walking boot) taking time to visit with #Packers fans here in Indy. pic.twitter.com/RAFIwfAA8I — Dominique Yates (@RealDYates) August 16, 2025

Reed is one of several Packers wide receivers looking to help quarterback Jordan Love this season. During the 2024 campaign, Reed posted 857 receiving yards and six touchdowns.

The Packers and Colts play a preseason game on Saturday.

Packers are looking to win the NFC North this year

Green Bay finished third in the NFC North during the 2024 season, behind the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings. While the team still made the playoffs, it was a short run in the postseason. The Packers lost in the NFC Wild Card round to the eventual Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.

The Packers are looking to change that this season, and improve their standing. Green Bay paid a lot of attention this offseason to strengthening their wide receiver room. The Packers drafted wideouts Matthew Golden and Savion Williams, to add some depth at the position.

Reed is another player expected to make an impact. He was drafted by the team in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He finished his rookie season in 2023 with 793 receiving yards. That production increased in 2024, and Packers fans hope he does even better in 2025.

Green Bay starts their 2025 regular season with a key game against their division rival, the Detroit Lions. That game is scheduled for September 7 at Lambeau Field. Time will tell if Reed is able to play in that contest.