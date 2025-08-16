The Memphis Grizzlies had an active 2025 NBA offseason. They made headlines with the blockbuster trade that sent Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic. In return, they landed veterans Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Cole Anthony. The deal also brought in valuable draft assets. While this move signaled a shift in direction, the Grizzlies missed a vital opportunity. They did not fully commit to rookie Cedric Coward as their starting two-guard. The Grizzlies also kept veterans instead of trading them to create a better fit around Ja Morant.

Cedric Coward Deserved a Bigger Role

Cedric Coward, selected 11th overall in the 2025 NBA Draft, came into the league with a reputation as a versatile 3-and-D wing. With his athleticism, defensive upside, and improving outside shot, he fits the modern mold of a starting NBA shooting guard. Instead of fast-tracking his development, the Grizzlies allowed veterans like Caldwell-Pope to crowd the backcourt rotation. This delayed a necessary transition and sent mixed signals about the team’s long-term priorities.

Naming Coward the starter would have accelerated his growth and placed him alongside Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. Both players are already established cornerstones. By making that move, the team could have aligned its timeline around young and ascending talent. Instead, they chose to hold on to short-term options.

Building the Ideal Roster Around Ja Morant

Despite trade rumors swirling earlier this summer, Ja Morant reaffirmed his commitment to the Grizzlies franchise. The Grizzlies responded by extending Jackson Jr. and re-signing Santi Aldama to a three-year deal, signaling that their core remains intact. But building around Ja Morant requires more than keeping him happy, it requires smart roster construction.

Morant thrives in a system with floor spacing, defensive versatility, and secondary playmaking. Trading Caldwell-Pope or Cole Anthony, both veterans on short-term deals, for a true 3-and-D wing would have better supported Morant's strengths. This kind of move would also have helped define roles and created a rotation built on cohesion, not redundancy.

A Missed Opportunity for Roster Optimization

The Grizzlies NBA offseason provided an ideal opportunity to recalibrate the roster. With draft capital from the Bane trade and movable veteran contracts, Memphis had the flexibility to explore deals that aligned with their timeline. Instead, they opted for small-scale additions like Ty Jerome and Cam Spencer, deals that added depth but not direction.

This conservative approach left fans puzzled. Online discussions have pointed out the lack of clarity in the Grizzlies’ wing and guard rotation. Keeping Caldwell-Pope while having Coward, Vince Williams Jr., and GG Jackson on the bench creates a logjam. Trading a veteran for a two-way wing with length and shooting would have clarified rotations and aligned with the team’s shift toward youth.

Playing It Safe Could Slow the Rebuild

In the end, the one move the Grizzlies should’ve made in the 2025 NBA offseason was not three separate actions. It was a unified and strategic decision. They needed to commit to Cedric Coward as the starter. They also should have traded away veteran overlap to build a cleaner and younger roster around Morant and Jackson.

This choice would have signaled confidence in the youth movement. It also would have maximized minutes for Coward’s development. At the same time, it could have solidified a team identity built on athleticism, defense, and spacing. Instead, Memphis clung to veterans, perhaps hoping to hedge between competitiveness and growth. By doing so, they risked diluting both.

The Road Ahead

If the Grizzlies want to return to contention in the West, they’ll need more than Ja Morant’s highlights. They’ll need to make bolder decisions that support his game, trust their young talent, and use their assets with long-term vision. The 2025 Grizzlies NBA offseason could have been a defining moment. Instead, it may be remembered as a missed chance to make one bold, necessary move.