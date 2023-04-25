Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He covers all combat sports, from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advice or some breaking news, Garrett is your guy.

The hype surrounding the 2023 NFL draft is ramping up as the days turn to hours before the madness begins. As we are almost certain that Bryce Young will be going No. 1 to the Carolina Panthers, we take a look who could be going No. 2 overall.. Below, we continue our NFL odds series with a prediction for the No. 2 overall pick in the upcoming draft.

The Houston Texans missed out on the coveted top pick in the draft by winning their last game of the season against the Indianapolis Colts. Many believed it was Lovie Smith sticking it to the Texans organization before he was eventually relieved of his duties at the end of the regular season.

Now with newly appointed head coach DeMeco Ryans at the helm it will be interesting to see what route he will be taking with the No. 2 overall pick. We all know that the Texans need their signal caller of the future but there have been rumblings that they may not take a quarterback with the No. 2 pick. Being that Ryans is a former linebacker and defensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers he could bolster up the Texans front-7 with one of the top-2 pass rushers in this year’s draft.

It’s really anyone’s guess what Houston will do with their No. 2 overall pick. They could do what most believe which is to draft their signal caller, or they can take a premier edge rusher, or just trade the pick away for draft capital. Without further ado, let’s take a look at the odds and make a final prediction for who will be drafted with the No. 2 overall pick.

Here are the 2023 NFL Draft odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

2023 NFL Draft Odds: No. 2 Overall Pick

Will Levis: +150

Tyree Wilson: +300

Will Anderson: +300

C.J. Stroud: +350

Will Levis

As of right now, the odds-on favorite to be drafted at the No. 2 overall pick is Will Levis. Whether it is the Houston Texans taking him or another team will be seen on draft night. His stock has steadily risen over the lead-up this year’s NFL draft more so after reports came out that Bryce Young will more than likely be a member of the Carolina Panthers.

Will Levis has the intangibles to be a great NFL quarterback with his 6’3″ frame and strong arm to make those difficult down-the-field throws. This could be a spot where Houston could possibly trade the No. 2 pick for more draft capital if they aren’t sold on Levis to a team that certainly has their eyes set on drafting him. One team that can certainly move up is the Indianapolis Colts who have the draft capital and only have to move up 2 spots.

Tyree Wilson

If Houston stays put at the No. 2 pick there’s a good chance that they take their signal caller of the future in next year’s draft. That will then raise the question who will they look to take, seeing as DeMeco Ryans is now the head coach an EDGE defender seems most likely. If they elect to draft an EDGE defender it would be between Texas Tech’s Tyree Wilson and Alabama’s Will Anderson.

Wilson has some intangibles that you just can’t teach which be his size (6’6″ 271 lbs) and speed (4.82 40-yard dash). Scouting experts have high expectations for Wilson and even comparing him to the great Nick Bosa who has ties to DeMeco Ryans.

Will Anderson

Staying with the same scenario, if Houston elects to stay put and not take the next best quarterback prospect Will Anderson is there for the pickings. Anderson makes an immediate impact on whatever defense he is employed by. He may not have the intangibles that Tyree Wilson has but he makes up for it by just being elite at what he does, which is getting to the quarterback.

Anderson was the nation’s best defensive player for two years in a row and was also the reigning SEC defensive player of the year two years running. He also comes from a great football program in Alabama which knows a thing or two about elite football play.

C.J. Stroud

Once touted to be the No. 1 pick in this year’s draft is now uncertain as to where he may get drafted. There’s still an outside chance he could go No. 1 but all reports lead to Bryce Young taking that coveted spot. Stroud is still an elite-level quarterback that would be a positive change for a numerous number of quarterback-needy teams.

Whether or not he will be picked at No. 2 is a different story. Houston was never really high on C.J. Stroud as their quarterback of the future which is why the odds have him as the fourth-best chances of being drafted here. With that said, this could be a good spot for a team to trade up to snag the Ohio State Buckeye if they have high hopes for this young gun. With there being multiple quarterback-needy teams in the top-10 it’s the inevitable that we see some trade-ups to get their coveted signal callers.

2023 NFL Odds: No. 2 Overall Pick Prediction

With DeMeco Ryans at the helm for the Houston Texans, I am reluctant to think that they will stay put and take one of the premier EDGE rushers in this year’s draft. Trading back may not give them enough draft capital to lose out on an EDGE rusher like Will Anderson. He is the safest pick in this year’s NFL draft and he would make that front-7 of the Texans immensely better for the start of the 2023 season.

2023 NFL Odds: No. 2 Overall Pick Prediction: Will Anderson (+380)