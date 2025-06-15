One day after losing sole possession of first place in the NL West the Los Angeles Dodgers turned to veteran ace Clayton Kershaw to right the ship. Kershaw has been rounding into form since returning to the mound after offseason surgery. But the three-time Cy Young winner had his best outing of the season against the San Francisco Giants Saturday.

Kershaw turned back the clock, delivering a vintage performance for the Dodgers. The 10-time All-Star allowed just three hits and one walk in seven shutout innings, setting LA up for the 11-5 victory and earning his second win of the season, per Dodgers Insider on X.

Kershaw also added five strikeouts to his career total. He’s now at 2,988 strikeouts, just 12 Ks away from 3,000. Kershaw is currently 20th all-time in career strikeouts. However, only three lefties in the history of baseball have fanned more batters.

Clayton Kershaw dominates in Dodgers win

The former MVP underwent foot and knee surgery following the Dodgers’ World Series victory over the New York Yankees. He opened the season on the injured list as he recovered and made his 2025 debut in May.

Kershaw admitted to being frustrated as he worked his way back in his age-37 season. But he picked up his first win of the campaign against the St. Louis Cardinals on June 8. And Saturday against the Giants he surpassed five innings for the first time this year.

Saturday also marked the first time Kershaw has pitched seven scoreless innings since June 2023, per the Los Angeles Times’ Jack Harris on X. And he did it in an efficient 81 pitches.

Kershaw is now 2-0 with a 3.25 ERA and 1.30 WHIP in six starts for the Dodgers. While he may not be the same elite pitcher that dominated baseball in the 2010s, the veteran lefty is providing LA with valuable innings. And that’s no small thing considering the Dodgers’ banged up rotation.

While Kershaw got the win against the Giants with a throwback performance, he had plenty of help from the Dodgers’ offense. Shohei Ohtani crushed two home runs in the 11-5 win over San Francisco, ending a 10-game homer drought in impressive fashion.

And Ohtani wasn’t the only Dodger to go yard. Teoscar Hernandez continued his homer streak, as the right fielder went deep for the third straight game Saturday.

With the victory LA improved to 42-29 on the season and reclaimed sole possession of first place, taking a one game lead over the Giants in the NL West. The teams will meet for the rubber match of the series on Sunday.