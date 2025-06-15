After entering the day without a home run in 10 straight games, Shohei Ohtani ended his dinger drought in a major way during his very first at-bat, blasting a ball into the bleachers to put the Dodgers up 1-0 against the San Francisco Giants.

Providing some much-needed offense to a Dodgers team that has been struggling at the plate over the past few games, Ohtani started off a series of big at-bats that saw the Giants pull their starter midway through the second inning with a half-dozen runs added to his resume.

And in the sixth inning, Ohtani did it again, blasting another solo bomb to make the game 8-0 before his right fielder, Teoscar Hernandez, brought the Dodgers' lead up to 10 with a home run of his own later in the inning.

Article Continues Below

Shohei Ohtani CRUSHES his 2nd home run of the game 🤯pic.twitter.com/sBnPMjQKmR — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) June 15, 2025 Expand Tweet

Now, for Ohtani, bashing multiple bombs in the same game is nothing new, as this marks his third multi-home run game and 25th overall home run of the season, both of which are marks the Dodgers are very happy to get from their $700 million man. He's stepped up with huge efforts against rivals like the Padres and the Yankees, and can now add the Giants to that list as well, with his June 14 game against San Francisco arguably his best overall effort of the season so far.

While it's nice to see the Dodgers all find a way to contribute in a masterful pitching performance by Clayton Kershaw, the team has been alarmingly inconsistent during the month of June at the plate, with just eight of their 12 games so far featuring four or fewer runs scored. With their own double-digit scoring game now on the books, with being able to face off against Giants catcher-turned-pitcher Logan Porter during the eighth inning serving as a nice little reward, LA needs to hope their offense can travel into future outings, as they'll need it moving forward.