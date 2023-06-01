The 2023 Stanley Cup Final is right around the corner. There is no bigger stage in all of hockey than this. After months of intense action with plenty of twists and turns, we finally have our top two teams.

Coming out of the East, you have the Florida Panthers. They will face off against the Western Conference champion Vegas Golden Knights. It certainly looks like another enthralling Stanley Cup Final matchup is upon us.

This guide will serve as a complete run down on how to watch this year’s final. Everything from the schedule to the TV stations, as well as a few streaming options. With no further ado, let’s get into how you can watch the Stanley Cup Final.

*Watch NHL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Stanley Cup Final schedule

Here is the complete schedule for the 2023 final between the Golden Knights and Panthers:

Game 1: Panthers @ Golden Knights – June 3, 8 PM ET

Game 2: Panthers @ Golden Knights – June 5, 8 PM ET

Game 3: Golden Knights @ Panthers – June 8, 8 PM ET

Game 4: Golden Knights @ Panthers – June 10, 8 PM ET

Game 5 (if necessary): Panthers @ Golden Knights – June 13, 8 PM

Game 6 (if necessary): Golden Knights @ Panthers – June 16, 8 PM

Game 7 (if necessary): Panthers @ Golden Knights – June 19, 8 PM

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Stanley Cup Final TV channel

Perhaps to the delight of many hockey fans, ESPN will not broadcast this year’s final. American fans can watch the Stanley Cup Finals on three different channels. Games are available to watch on TNT, TBS, and TruTV.

Canadian viewers also have three channels to choose from. Sportsnet and CBC are the options for those wishing to view the English broadcast. On the other hand, fans can tune into TVA Sports for the French broadcast.

Stanley Cup Final stream

Many hockey fans in this day and age simply don’t have cable. Fear not, you can also watch this series between Vegas and the Panthers. FuboTV is among the options for those looking for streaming services.

Other cable alternatives include Sling TV and YouTube TV. Furthermore, American fans can stream the games on ESPN+ if they have a subscription to the service. Lastly, the NHL on TNT website allows users to stream the games, as well.

For those outside of the United States, there are two options. Canadians with a subscription to Sportsnet Now can use that subscription to watch the Stanley Cup Final. Additionally, fans outside of Canada can use NHL TV to view these games.

Stanley Cup Final teams

The two teams in this year’s final have taken drastically different paths to get here. Florida entered the playoffs as the second wild card in the Eastern Conference. They drew a tough matchup against a historic Boston Bruins team.

Despite going down 3-1 in that series, the Panthers rallied back to defeat Boston in seven games. In the next round, the Panthers eliminated the Toronto Maple Leafs in five games. Finally, Florida swept the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Meanwhile, the Vegas Golden Knights have no such underdog story. They entered the Stanley Cup Playoffs as the Western Conference’s first seed. Vegas beat the Winnipeg Jets in five games to move on in round one.

Next, the Golden Knights met with the Edmonton Oilers. The series had high intensity and high scoring throughout. Eventually, the Golden Knights dispatched Connor McDavid’s team in six games.

In the Western Conference Finals, Vegas met with a familiar foe. The Dallas Stars defeated Vegas in 2020 and looked to do the same here. However, the Golden Knights took Dallas out in six games to win the West.