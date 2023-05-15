The Edmonton Oilers and Vegas Golden Knights just finished a hard-fought Game 6. It was a do-or-die game in the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the Oilers, but many fans were simply asleep.

The NHL and ESPN are under fire from hockey fans over the start time of Sunday’s game. The game was scheduled to start at 10 PM ET on ESPN. However, it actually began on ESPN 2 because ESPN broadcast the final innings of a 9-1 St. Louis Cardinals victory on Sunday night baseball.

Hockey fans flocked to social media to share their frustration over this decision. Especially given the game features the best of the best in the game, namely Oilers stars Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

Live and breathe sports?

🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter.

ESPN did air some of the beginning of Game 6. However, it was via a split screen with Sunday Night Baseball. Game 6 began with three goals inside three minutes, causing even more anger to be directed at ESPN.

Fans weren’t the only ones to take their shots at ESPN on Sunday night. Calgary Flames defenseman Troy Stecher also had choice words for ESPN over the whole situation, as well.

The Oilers took a 2-1 lead into the locker room at the first intermission. In the second period, Golden Knights forward Jonathan Marchessault scored a natural hat trick to give Vegas a 4-2 lead.

Vegas went on to win 5-2, booking their ticket to the Western Conference Finals. It marks the fourth time in the first six years of their existence that the Golden Knights are among the final four teams left in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.