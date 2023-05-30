A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

The stage is set for the 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Final, with the Vegas Golden Knights and the Florida Panthers meeting in the league’s grandest stage for a best-of-seven series. The NHL has already released the schedule for this Golden Knights-Panthers showdown.

Game 1 of the 2023 Stanley Cup Final will be on Saturday (June 3) at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Game 2 will still be in the same location on June 5. The series will shift to Sunrise at FLA Live Arena for Games 3 (June 5) and 4 (June 8). If necessary, Game 5 will be on June 13 in Las Vegas. Game 6 will be in Sunrise again on June 16. Should the series go the distance, Game 7 will be held in Vegas on June 19.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Panthers got their tickets first to the 2023 Stanley Cup Final thanks to a shocking sweep of the Carolina Panthers in the Eastern Conference Finals. The Golden Knights, on the other hand, looked as though they were also on their way to sweeping the Dallas Stars over at the west side of the playoffs bracket, as they won three games in a row to start that series. However, the Stars punched back and won Games 4 and 5 before the Golden Knights finally wrapped it all up with a 6-0 victory in Game 6 on the road Monday night.

The Stanley Cup Final between Florida and Vegas should be one wild ride for both teams and hockey fans. The Panthers have a shot at completing a Cinderella ride with a Cup raise, while the Golden Knights will look to win the title in just their sixth year of existence in the NHL.