The 2023 NHL offseason is already in full swing, with the NHL Draft just days away. After the draft concludes on Thursday, teams will begin looking forward to the start of NHL free agency on July 1.

This year's free agency class is a bit weaker than other years. However, there are still talented hockey players out there. Look no further than Tyler Bertuzzi, most recently of the Boston Bruins.

Bertuzzi spent six and a half seasons with the Detroit Red Wings. At the trade deadline, the Bruins came calling, acquiring the veteran forward with the idea of making a run at the Stanley Cup.

And, to be fair, it wasn't the worst move. Bertuzzi scored four goals and 16 points in 21 regular season games with Boston. In the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the 28-year-old added five goals and 10 points in seven games.

Unfortunately for the Bruins, their season ended early. They lost to the Florida Panthers in seven games despite completing the greatest regular season we have ever seen.

Now, Bertuzzi hits the open market. And he will certainly have a number of interested teams calling him over the next week or so. With that in mind, here are only three potential landing spots for Tyler Bertuzzi this summer.

The Toronto Maple Leafs finally made it past the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs this season. However, they too ran into those pesky Panthers, and their season ended in round two.

A major reason Toronto lost that series is the fact that their star players were mostly shut down. And when the “core four” weren't leading the charge, the Maple Leafs just fell flat.

Bertuzzi could certainly change the game in Toronto. The Maple Leafs likely need to clear cap space for this to work. However, a healthy Bertuzzi gives them quality scoring depth. And his physical style of play certainly translates well in the postseason.

If Toronto can make this work financially, this could be a major addition for the Maple Leafs. We'll see if Brad Treliving has anything up his sleeve this summer.

Speaking of the Maple Leafs, Kyle Dubas now runs the Pittsburgh Penguins. Given the years he spent in the Atlantic Division with Toronto, Dubas has certainly seen what Bertuzzi can do up close.

Dubas has also signaled that a complete teardown isn't coming. Pittsburgh may have missed the playoffs in 2023, but the core of Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Kris Letang will remain.

The Penguins have around $20 million to spend this summer. Surely, that's enough to work out a deal with Bertuzzi without needing to clear additional space. However, the Penguins could still clear space with a few moves.

Jason Zucker does not look long for Pittsburgh. In his place, the Penguins could add a player who wears his heart on his sleeve. Tyler Bertuzzi is a potential heart-and-soul type of player, and that's a benefit to any team.

The Stars were reportedly interested in Bertuzzi around the NHL trade deadline in March. If that's true, then it likely follows that they are still interested in the 28-year-old as a free agent.

Dallas acquired Max Domi and Evgenii Dadonov in separate trades in March. Both players are unrestricted free agents in their own right. Bertuzzi represents an upgrade other both players.

Dallas has an incredible core already in place. Roope Hintz, Jason Robertson, and Jake Oettinger will keep the Stars in contention for years to come. Add a complimentary piece like Tyler Bertuzzi in the mix and the team may just have enough to get to that next level.