The Boston Bruins have strengthened their case for a Stanley Cup run come playoff time. The NHL’s best team acquired Tyler Bertuzzi from the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday, sending a 2024 first-round pick and 2025 fourth-rounder back to Motown, per the NHL.

This is definitely a big loss for the Red Wings who are chasing a postseason spot but Bertuzzi was about to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason. Now, they even get some draft capital in return instead of him walking this fall. For the Bruins, this is a phenomenal addition. The Canadian winger is physical, tough, and can score.

While Bertuzzi has played in just 29 games, he’s collected 14 points in a limited offensive role. However, he’s found the back of the net at least 20 times in three seasons during his career and with a change of scenery, could perhaps find that brilliance again.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

This isn’t the first move the Bruins have made at the trade deadline, either. They’ve already brought in Dmitry Orlov and Garnet Hathaway from the Washington Capitals as well. For Detroit, there is a reason they were willing to move Bertuzzi, a key cog for several years. With the emergence of Michael Rasmussen, Joe Veleno, and other young players, the Red Wings felt it was the right time to part ways with the 28-year-old. The franchise will pay 50% of his contract ($4.75 million) since Boston only has around $550,000 in friendly cap space.

The Bruins also just lost Taylor Hall to an injury that could be long-term, which reportedly factored into swinging a trade for Bertuzzi. Boston currently sits at 47-8-5, winning eight in a row heading into Thursday’s matchup with the Buffalo Sabres.