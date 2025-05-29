The Dallas Stars have found themselves down 3-1 against the Edmonton Oilers, and it's going to take a lot for them to get back into the series and not get eliminated in Game 5. The players still believe that they have a chance to make history, and Jake Oettinger recently spoke about why he thinks they have a chance at coming back.

“Whenever you have a bad game or lose 2 in a row, everyone thinks the series is over,” Oettinger said. “And I think we proved last year we can dig ourselves out of that hole, and we did that on the road. The fact that we're here at home, we just can't get ahead of ourselves. For me, I'm just focused on first shot, first period, and going from there.”

The Stars lost 4-1 in Game 4, and they're going to have to come out with better energy if they want to win Game 5. Oettinger knows what he needs to do as well to give his team a chance.

“I felt like I had a great game last game,” Oettinger said. “I just tried to get them a second one there in the third, and I feel like if I play like that for the rest of the series, it's going to be hard to knock us out.

“Just build on all of the good stuff I did last game, and after that, I feel comfortable with where I'm at.”

As long as the Stars are still standing, there's a chance that they can come out and win Game 5. The key is that they have to take each possession at a time, and they also have to take each game at a time, if they continue to win.

It seems like they have the right mindset going into a win-or-go-home game, and anything can happen at this point.