The Dallas Stars entered Game 5 of their Western Conference Final series against the Edmonton Oilers in a deep hole. The Stars trail 3-1 in the series, with all of the momentum headed Edmonton's way.

Early on in the do-or-die Game 5, the Oilers picked up where they left off.

Less than three minutes into the game, Corey Perry scored on the power play to take a 1-0 lead. On the very next shot Stars goalie Jake Oettinger faced, Mattias Janmark beat him 5-hole for a 2-0 lead. Despite allowing two goals on two shots, neither goal would be considered Oettinger's fault by most. The first came shorthanded with Perry alone in front, and the second, the Stars' defense broke down, allowing a breakaway.

Dallas head coach Peter DeBoer, steaming from the bench, immediately called a timeout and ripped into his team. He then shockingly decided to pull Oettinger, a 2024 All-Star. Casey DeSmith replaced him in the net.

DeBoer made a split-second decision, likely in an attempt to inject life into his team. However, it did not take long for that move to backfire.

Less than a minute later, Jeff Skinner made it 3-0. The Dallas crowd fell silent as the American Airlines Center sounded more like a tomb than playing host to an NHL Playoff game.

Article Continues Below
Related Dallas Stars News
Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) makes a save on a Edmonton Oilers shot during the third period in game four of the Western Conference Final of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place.
Why Stars’ Jake Oettinger still believes in comeback vs. Oilers down 3-1Malik Brown ·
Dallas Stars head coach Peter DeBoer on the bench during the second period in game one of the first round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Colorado Avalanche at American Airlines Cente
Stars’ Pete DeBoer drops truth bomb ahead of do-or-die Game 5Christopher Hennessy ·
3-Best-Jamie-Benn-destinations-in-2025
3 Best Jamie Benn destinations in 2025 NHL free agencyRB Hayek ·
Dallas Stars head coach Pete DeBoer talks to media after their loss to the Winnipeg Jets in game two of the second round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Canada Life Centre.
Stars’ Pete DeBoer feeling déjà vu after ‘tough’ Game 4 loss to OilersColin Gallant ·
Dallas Stars right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) skates off the ice after he scores a goal during the game between the Dallas Stars and the Winnipeg Jets in game three of the second round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at American Airlines Center.
Stars’ Mikko Rantanen gets brutally honest on 7 straight games with no goalsChristopher Hennessy ·
Mikael Granlund in a Canadiens Jersey, Canadiens logo, question marks around him, NHL Free Agency, free agent, Stars, Mikael Granlund
3 best Mikael Granlund destinations in 2025 NHL free agencyBryan Logan ·

Some fans were likely already shaking their heads at one of their best players being pulled that early in the game. But once DeSmith allowed a soft goal on a scrum in front, they began calling for DeBoer's job on social media.

“DeBoer just cost himself the Stars HC job. Oettinger will never respect him again. You pull him and then get scored against 1 minute later What a joke,” one fan wrote.

“Pete DeBoer and goalies… My goodness. What a horrific decision that was,” posted another. Still, others preferred using GIFs.

DeSmith has essentially been a life-long backup in the NHL. He was put into a really difficult spot with a faulty defense in front of him.

The Stars did end up scoring before the end of the first period and trail 3-1. But if they are unable to come back, their season will end in the same round vs. the same opponent as last year, the Edmonton Oilers. That would also set up just the second Stanley Cup Final rematch in the last 40 years.