The Dallas Stars entered Game 5 of their Western Conference Final series against the Edmonton Oilers in a deep hole. The Stars trail 3-1 in the series, with all of the momentum headed Edmonton's way.

Early on in the do-or-die Game 5, the Oilers picked up where they left off.

Less than three minutes into the game, Corey Perry scored on the power play to take a 1-0 lead. On the very next shot Stars goalie Jake Oettinger faced, Mattias Janmark beat him 5-hole for a 2-0 lead. Despite allowing two goals on two shots, neither goal would be considered Oettinger's fault by most. The first came shorthanded with Perry alone in front, and the second, the Stars' defense broke down, allowing a breakaway.

Dallas head coach Peter DeBoer, steaming from the bench, immediately called a timeout and ripped into his team. He then shockingly decided to pull Oettinger, a 2024 All-Star. Casey DeSmith replaced him in the net.

Pete DeBoer calls a timeout, seems to rip into his team and then pulls Jake Oettinger. Wow. @FOX4 #TexasHockey pic.twitter.com/waWRispbjs — Jeff Kolb (@JeffKolbFOX4) May 30, 2025 Expand Tweet

DeBoer made a split-second decision, likely in an attempt to inject life into his team. However, it did not take long for that move to backfire.

Less than a minute later, Jeff Skinner made it 3-0. The Dallas crowd fell silent as the American Airlines Center sounded more like a tomb than playing host to an NHL Playoff game.

Some fans were likely already shaking their heads at one of their best players being pulled that early in the game. But once DeSmith allowed a soft goal on a scrum in front, they began calling for DeBoer's job on social media.

“DeBoer just cost himself the Stars HC job. Oettinger will never respect him again. You pull him and then get scored against 1 minute later What a joke,” one fan wrote.

“Pete DeBoer and goalies… My goodness. What a horrific decision that was,” posted another. Still, others preferred using GIFs.

big brain move by DeBoer to take out Oettinger 7 minutes for 2 goals that weren’t his fault just to immediately give up another goal pic.twitter.com/joxZDDKodL — Dom (@DomKnowsPuck) May 30, 2025 Expand Tweet

DeSmith has essentially been a life-long backup in the NHL. He was put into a really difficult spot with a faulty defense in front of him.

The Stars did end up scoring before the end of the first period and trail 3-1. But if they are unable to come back, their season will end in the same round vs. the same opponent as last year, the Edmonton Oilers. That would also set up just the second Stanley Cup Final rematch in the last 40 years.