The Dallas Stars are attempting to stay alive in their Western Conference Final against the Edmonton Oilers. Unfortunately, they are one loss away from another loss to the Oilers. If their season ends, they have a lot to think about, including one of their long-time players. Jamie Benn must also make a choice in NHL free agency, with three logical places for him to choose from this offseason.

With the Stars losing Game 4, their odds of coming back to win the Stanley Cup don't look good. Moreover, it could be the end of an era, as Game 5 could potentially be the last time fans see Benn in a Stars jersey.

Benn has been with the Stars his entire career. While he has been instrumental in their success, he is no longer the elite player he once was and is now a third-liner. Because of this, the Stars might want to move on, and Benn may wish to do the same. Therefore, it's best to look at the three best destinations for Benn in NHL free agency this summer.

Jamie Benn joins the enemy

This would be unthinkable. But then again, no one saw the Stars acquiring a former Mikko Rantanen from the Carolina Hurricanes after the Avs originally traded him to them. Rantanen then destroyed the Avalanche in the First Round. If the Stars don't want Benn to return, he could go to the Avalanche and try to help them beat his old team. Notably, his grit and style of play would help the Avalanche overcome the Stars after they had struggled in the past two seasons.

The Avalanche needs a good veteran bottom-six player. Additionally, they require a player who provides scoring depth on the third and fourth lines. While Nathan MacKinnon is one of the best in the game, and Cale Makar can score, they need more than that.

Benn has the grit the Avalanche need, and they would likely offer him $1-$1.5 million on a one-year deal based on his age and declining play. Ultimately, that would complement the talented scorers the Avalanche already have. If Benn does not re-sign with the Stars, the Avalanche would likely be the first choice he can make if he wants to sign with a potential Stanley Cup contender.

Bringing the grit to Beantown

If Benn wants to sign with a team that is a borderline playoff team with unlimited potential, then the Boston Bruins are a good option. Currently, they have one of the best right-wingers in the game in David Pastrnak. But they lack leadership in the bottom six. That is where Benn comes in.

Boston loves character guys, and Benn offers all of that. While he has delivered consistently over the years for the Stars, he has also been one of the best leaders in the locker room. After the disastrous season the Bruins just went through, that is something they sorely lack. Benn would provide them something similar to what Brad Marchand offered throughout his tenure in Boston.

The Bruins could throw $2 million at Benn, which would be more than what contending teams would give him. But Benn might have to consider what the Bruins are doing. If they are active in NHL free agency and make signings that strengthen their second line, that would make them more appealing. That makes Beantown a good destination for Benn.

Benn tries to help the Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs are actively trying to re-sign their own players as NHL free agency approaches. Currently, Mitchell Marner and John Tavares are unrestricted free agents, and Matthew Knies is a restricted free agent. If the Leafs re-sign Knies, they will likely look for a grittier player who can finally help them get past the Second Round for the first time since 2004. Benn could be an option.

Benn is one of the most playoff-tested veterans available in NHL free agency. While Benn has not won a title, he did take the Stars to the 2020 Stanley Cup and almost won it, falling short to the Tampa Bay Lightning. Benn has won numerous series for the Stars and has been one of the most important players in team history.

A player like Benn would be good for the Maple Leafs, as it would offer them the edge that they sorely lack. The Leafs struggled to keep up with the gritty Florida Panthers, and someone like Benn would help counteract that. The Leafs could offer Benn around $1.25-$1.50 million on a short-term contract to help end one of the most futile playoff slumps in the NHL.