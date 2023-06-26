The 2023 NHL Draft is now just days away. As such, it is time once again to throw out hat into the predictions ring. I am here once again to bring the final ClutchPoints NHL Mock Draft for 2023.

With the season over, we now have the official draft order to work with. This mock, like both of our previous mocks, will only cover the first round. There are also no trades in this mock, as those are impossible to predict in my opinion.

Of course, the order of the draft could certainly change between now and Wednesday. Teams around the league are holding trade conversations as we speak. All it takes is one move to shake up the first round.

If you enjoy this mock draft, consider sticking to ClutchPoints for all your NHL Draft-related needs. We will be covering the draft live on Wednesday, and there's sure to be a ton of action throughout the night.

With all that out of the way, I know why you're here. Let's not kick the can down the road any longer. Here is our final NHL Mock Draft for the 2023 NHL Draft season.

1) Chicago Blackhawks: Connor Bedard, C, Regina Pats (WHL)

This one is painfully obvious for anyone paying even a modicum of attention to the NHL Draft. As such, I won't bore you with the reasoning why Connor Bedard is the first overall pick in this NHL Mock Draft.

Bedard is a generational talent who will become the next great Blackhawks star. Unlike last year, there's no Juraj Slafkovsky-esque situation coming. Bedard is absolutely the pick here.

2) Anaheim Ducks: Leo Carlsson, C, Orebro HK (SHL)

Because Bedard is locked into the top pick, the draft essentially begins here. Much discussion surrounds who will go to the Ducks with this pick. And I think this outcome is a bit more likely than some people think.

Ducks GM Pat Verbeek came from the Detroit Red Wings organization. NHL insider Elliotte Friedman pointed out on the 32 Thoughts podcast that his “give a bleep meter” is rather low.

So I wouldn't be shocked if Anaheim goes away from Adam Fantilli here. Given Verbeek's background in Detroit, I think the selection is Carlsson. Not only is he a fantastic prospect, but he's also Swedish. Verbeek saw how Swedes have worked for Detroit, so don't be shocked if he went to that well himself.

3) Columbus Blue Jackets: Adam Fantilli, C, Michigan (NCAA)

The Blue Jackets likely didn't expect Fantilli to be here. They should absolutely run to the podium in Nashville if the board ends up falling this way. Fantilli is an elite talent, and likely a first-overall pick in other years.

There are very few flaws with Fantilli's game. He's a big and powerful center with incredible offensive skill. Fantilli is a fierce competitor and plays without fear. This is the first-line center the Blue Jackets are looking for.

4) San Jose Sharks: Will Smith, C, USNTDP

The Sharks would love Fantilli, but they also love Will Smith. Smith has a lot of fans around the hockey world, and it's easy to see why. He has turned heads with the US National Team Development Program.

Smith is an incredible passer and a very shifty puckhandler. He has an impressive ability to manipulate the play with just his eyes. He does need a bit of refinement, but he is just as much an elite center as the three going before him.

5) Montreal Canadiens: Ryan Leonard, W, USNTDP

With this pick, there is a bit of debate. Do the Canadiens take Russian phenom Matvei Michkov? Do they take David Reinbacher, an Austrian defenseman who has shot up draft boards this season? Or do they take the American winger in Ryan Leonard?

I feel Leonard is the correct choice. While Montreal drafted a winger last season, they could stand to add another one. Montreal will go best player available with this selection. And I fully believe Leonard is that player here.

6) Arizona Coyotes: David Reinbacher, D, Kloten (NLA)

The Coyotes need talent all over the place if we're being completely honest. However, they have an especially pressing need for defense. They address that need with the best defenseman in the class.

The Austrian blueliner just completed the best NLA season for a draft-eligible player since Auston Matthews in 2015. Reinbacher is an excellent offensive defenseman who could use refinement defensively.

Still, he was a force at both ends of the ice for Kloten, who were not great this season. In fact, Reinbacher had a positive plus/minus rating despite Kloten being heavily outscored. Yes, plus/minus isn't king, but it shows things went drastically better for his team with him on the ice than with him off it.

7) Philadelphia Flyers: Nate Danielson, C, Brandon Wheat Kings (WHL)

I couldn't resist. I'm sorry, there just isn't another player I feel fits the Flyers more than Nate Danielson. Last year, I looked at Cutter Gauthier and thought “Yep, Philadelphia Flyer.” I get that feeling times 10 with Danielson.

He is one of the most well-rounded two-way players in this draft. He can contribute on the power play and on the penalty kill. Danielson is a player you want on the ice in any situation. Without a doubt, he will be one of John Tortorella's favorite players when he cracks the NHL.

8) Washington Capitals: Matvei Michkov, W, HK Sochi (KHL)

And we finally reach the end of the Matvei Michkov slide. It's hard to gauge where the Russian phenom ends up. Any team ahead of the Capitals could absolutely take the gamble if they wanted to.

However, given his KHL contract situation, this is a very tricky situation. It could take three years for Michkov to come to North America. He won't come over for just any team, either.

But I think he could be convinced by the opportunity to potentially play with one of the greatest Russian players of all time in Alex Ovechkin. If Ovi is retired at that point, then playing for the team that Ovechkin became a legend with might work too.

9) Detroit Red Wings: Dalibor Dvorsky, C, AIK (HockeyAllsvenskan)

The Red Wings need a right-shot defenseman, but a more pressing need is the need for high-end skill in their forward groups. They begin to address that and add some center depth with this selection.

Dvorsky is one of the younger players in the draft. He is very sound defensively and a very intelligent offensive player. He is an excellent player who provides versatility on the power play. Dvorsky should remain down the middle in the NHL, giving Detroit an incredibly promising group of centers for the future.

10) St. Louis Blues: Oliver Moore, C, USNTDP

The Blues could address their center depth with this pick, or add to their blueline. The way the board falls, I think they may go off the board to address their center depth here.

Moore is a speedy center who plays with a rather tenacious edge. He's more skillful than people give him credit for, as well. He's able to win battles and races he otherwise shouldn't, and is strong in the faceoff circle.

The Blues have some players in their system who can play center. However, they profile better down the wing. St. Louis can add a player who profiles as a center in the NHL with this pick.

11) Vancouver Canucks: Tom Willander, D, Rogle BK (SHL)

The Canucks are in a very similar boat to the Blues. Vancouver very well could go Zach Benson here. However, Benson likely makes the move to the wing in the NHL. So instead, they address the defense.

Willander shot up draft boards very late in the process. The Boston University commit is one of the better skating blueliners in the class. He plays a two-way game, though his offensive skills need a bit of refinement. He likely finds a role as a top-four defenseman in the NHL.

12) Arizona Coyotes (via Senators): Zach Benson, C/W, Winnipeg ICE (WHL)

A quick note: the Winnipeg ICE are no more. They were sold and relocated, becoming the Wenatchee Wild. However, I'm listing Benson as an ICE player because he technically never wore a Wenatchee Wild sweater.

The Coyotes are likely very happy with this outcome. In this NHL Mock Draft, Arizona takes a player who very well could end up going top 10 on Wednesday night. There is a lot to like about Benson.

He was the best player for Winnipeg as a 16-year-old in the WHL. He has all the makings of a top-of-the-lineup player. Benson is a hard worker who wows you with his skill and elevates his teammates.

13) Buffalo Sabres: Gabe Perreault, W, USNTDP

The Sabres have talent up and down their farm system. If there's any team in the league that can afford to take the best player available, it's them. And I think they're taking the best player with this pick.

There are concerns about Perreault's ability to shine without his USNTDP linemates. However, the supporting cast he'd have in Buffalo would be more than enough to negate any concerns.

14) Pittsburgh Penguins: Colby Barlow, W, Owen Sound Attack (OHL)

Kyle Dubas will look to hit a home run in his first NHL Draft with the Penguins. And in this NHL Mock Draft, he takes a swing on a rather promising winger who impressed enough to earn captain honors in his draft year.

Barlow flashed impressive scoring ability with the Attack. He scored 35 goals and 49 goals respectively in his two seasons in Owen Sound, playoffs included. His shot is already NHL caliber. Furthermore, he is capable on the penalty kill, bringing even more value to any team drafting him.

15) Nashville Predators: Quentin Musty, W, Sudbury Wolves (OHL)

A bit off the board here. However, there are some rumblings the Predators are interested in Musty. Add in the fact that Barry Trotz wants his scouting department to take some risks, and I like the fit here.

Musty is more of a project than other players in this class. He has an incredibly heavy snapshot that he can rip off seamlessly. And he flashes promising puckhandling skills, especially in one-on-one situations. There is certainly a lot of potential here, even if his stock isn't as high as it once was.

16) Calgary Flames: Brayden Yager, C, Moose Jaw Warriors (WHL)

Flames general manager Craig Conroy may stay in Western Canada for his first selection at the helm in Calgary. And with this pick, he can add a potential top-six center of the future.

Yager plays a very puck-dominant game. His wrist shot has one of the faster releases in the draft. And he brings excellent vision in the offensive zone. With a mass exodus looking likely for the Flames, adding talent anywhere they can is a must.

17) Detroit Red Wings (via Canucks/Islanders): Samuel Honzek, C/W, Vancouver Giants (WHL)

This pick came to Detroit in the Filip Hronek trade. And it'd be easy to see the Red Wings go for a right-shot defenseman at this selection. It's also easy to see them move this pick for immediate scoring help. Alex DeBrincat or Travis Konecny, anyone?

Obviously, I'm not doing trades in this NHL Mock Draft. So, I have them taking Honzek, a player the Red Wings seemed very interested in during the NHL Scouting Combine.

Honzek brings size to Detroit, standing six-foot-four. He established himself as a reliable player in all situations. There's room for the Slovakian to become a top-six winger in the NHL in the right situation.

18) Winnipeg Jets: Axel Sandin Pellikka, Skelleftea (SHL)

The Jets could go for a center with this selection. However, Sandin Pellikka's availability here is too great for Winnipeg to pass up. Especially given their need for a bit of defensive reinforcement.

Reinbacher may be the best overall package on defense in this draft. But Sandin Pellikka is the most skilled blueliner available for the taking. He held his own against men in the SHL and has played a big role for Sweden internationally. There's more to be desired on the offensive side of the game, but the defensive promise is the selling point here.

19) Chicago Blackhawks (via Lightning): Matthew Wood, W, UConn (NCAA)

The Blackhawks took the best player in the draft with the first overall pick. With their second first-round pick, they give Connor Bedard an interesting winger to potentially pair with him in the future.

Like Honzek, Wood also stands six-foot-four. However, he profiles better as a playmaker than a power-forward type. Additionally, there are some concerns that he takes plays off. Despite that, he does have the potential to be a top-six forward in the NHL.

20) Seattle Kraken: Eduard Sale, W, Brno (Czech Extraliga)

The Kraken completed an incredibly inspiring season in 2022-23. To keep the good vibes going in Seattle, they'll need to keep stockpiling future talent. With Sale, they add one of the draft's more intriguing prospects.

Sale is excellent in transition and can create breakaways for himself with ease. His vision as a passer makes him a great fit on the half-wall or at the point on the power play. However, he plays without an edge at times. You'd like to see him more competitive on the ice. If Seattle can bring that out of him, they may have something here.

21) Minnesota Wild: David Edstrom, C, Frolunda (SHL)

Edstrom is another late riser in this draft process. I didn't even consider him in either of my previous NHL Mock Drafts. However, there is enough momentum behind him now to slot him in the first round.

The 18-year-old Swede stands six-foot-three. He dominated his peers and held his own in the SHL against men. He's not the greatest skater. However, he can play with power and skill depending on the situation. There may be a future for him in Minnesota's middle-six.

22) Philadelphia Flyers (via Blue Jackets/Kings): Dmitri Simashev, D, Lokomotiv Yaroslavl (KHL)

The Flyers add a high-potential center with their first pick in this NHL Mock Draft. With this pick from the Ivan Provorov trade, Philadelphia restocks their blueline pipeline a bit.

Simashev projects as a likely top-four option. However, I think he could go beyond that in the right situation. He cracked Lokomotiv's roster as a 17-year-old, playing 18 games. After heading to Russian juniors, he starred in the playoffs. There's a slight chance he goes before this, but there's little risk if he falls to this spot.

23) New York Rangers: Oliver Bonk, D, London Knights (OHL)

I had Oliver Bonk as a top-20 pick in my first NHL Mock Draft of this draft season. He makes a return in my final 2023 mock, heading to a historic franchise looking for the pieces to take that next step.

The London Knights had a strong season, and Bonk played an important role. He plays a two-way game, though his offensive skills are a true highlight. Bonk, the son of former NHL center Radek Bonk, can certainly refine his game on defense. His ceiling is top-four, but he has a high floor.

24) Nashville Predators (via Oilers): Andrew Cristall, W, Kelowna Rockets (WHL)

Andrew Cristall may legitimately be the most polarizing prospect in this class. Some believe he could go way higher than this. I even had him go at 16 in both previous mocks, so this is a bit of a fall for him.

Still, there is enough here to make Cristall a first-round pick. He can create offense even while marked by the opposing team. He's a crafty playmaker who will take risks to help his team win. Cristall will fall due to his size and skating, but he should still hear his name called on Wednesday night.

25) St. Louis Blues (via Maple Leafs): Mikhail Gulyayev, D, Avangard Omsk (KHL)

The Blues are currently shopping this pick and the 29th overall pick for immediate help. However, at the time of this publication, St. Louis still owns both picks. And if they stick at 25, Gulyayev is a great pick.

The 18-year-old Russian is more of an offensive defenseman. He looks to create from the point, walking the line to bend defensive coverages and look for opportunities to create. This is a potential power-play quarterback for the Blues right here.

26) San Jose Sharks (via Devils): Etienne Morin, D, Moncton Wildcats (QMJHL)

Speaking of offensive defensemen, the Sharks know a thing or two about this. And they add another high-potential offensively-skilled defenseman with their second first-round pick.

Morin led Moncton in scoring with 21 goals and 72 points from the blueline. He added 17 points in 12 QMJHL playoff games, as well. The Wildcats defenseman was strong defensively, as well. San Jose is a great fit for the 18-year-old Quebec native.

27) Colorado Avalanche: Bradley Nadeau, C, Penticton Vees (BCHL)

Bradley Nadeau is one of my favorite prospects in this draft. I even had him going top 20 in my last NHL Mock Draft. However, I think this is a more realistic spot for the high scoring forward.

Nadeau scored 113 points in 54 games this season. This is the highest-scoring BCHL season by an under-18 player since Kyle Turris in 2007. Nadeau will play collegiately with Maine next season, giving him a chance to develop his game further.

28) Toronto Maple Leafs (via Capitals/Bruins): Lukas Dragicevic, D, Tri-City Americans (WHL)

The Tri-City Americans weren't great this season. In fact, the only team worse than them was the Medicine Hat Tigers. Despite this poor season, Dragicevic performed incredibly well.

The 18-year-old scored 75 points for the Americans this season. He is a fine puck carrier and is always looking to create plays for his teammates. He needs to work on his skating and his footwork, though. Perhaps the Maple Leafs can help him figure things out in that regard.

29) St. Louis Blues (via Rangers/Stars): Calum Ritchie, C, Oshawa Generals (OHL)

With their final pick in this NHL Mock Draft, the Blues decide to double up at the center position. You can never have too many centers, and the Blues are getting an all-round player here.

Ritchie is strong in the faceoff circle and can play a key role on the penalty kill. He's also rather selfless, looking to make the best play possible whenever he can. Concerns around his production has caused his stock to drop. But this could be a major value pick if St. Louis can get him here.

30) Carolina Hurricanes: Gavin Brindley, C/W, Michigan (NCAA)

The Hurricanes are targeting skill in this draft. With this pick, they add both skill and a player with a high competitive level. And he comes from a program producing very promising prospects right now.

Whether Brindley plays center at the next level remains to be seen. But he got better every game for the Wolverines this season. And he looks comfortable in whatever role he's given. Not a bad player to have in your farm system.

31) Montreal Canadiens (via Panthers): Riley Heidt, C, Prince George Cougars (WHL)

The Canadiens could go defense here, and they would likely prefer a blueliner. However, they pick again at 37, meaning they don't need to reach for a defenseman and can instead grab the best player available in Heidt.

Heidt is strong in the faceoff circle and is impressive away from the puck. He's also a strong skater and can make plays in space to create offense. There's refinement needed, but this could be an absolute home run.

32) Vegas Golden Knights: Charlie Stramel, C, Wisconsin (NCAA)

And finally, the Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights. They won their Cup with a bunch of players you absolutely hate to play against. Why not add a player whose nickname in college is “Big Rig?”

Stramel is a big prospect, standing six-foot-three and 212 pounds. He profiles as a power forward at the next level. The American forward has the ability to score, but won't be intimidated by anyone on the ice. Some are a bit low on him, but I think Stramel can carve out a middle-six role in the NHL.