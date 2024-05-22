The Charlotte Hornets are at a pivotal part in their franchise history. They're poised to break through if they do everything right in the 2024 offseason. Of course that starts with the 2024 NBA Draft, since it's the first domino before the flurry of free agency.

Trades will be happening before and after the draft takes place. So let's explore a hypothetical situation where the Hornets decide to trade their No. 6 overall pick. There are plenty of intriguing options Charlotte could add to their squad.

Hornets acquire Herb Jones

This is indeed a pipe dream, but no one is quite sure what the New Orleans Pelicans might do with any of their wing players. Brandon Ingram doesn't seem to fit in New Orleans anymore, Trey Murphy will likely get a monster extension, and even Dyson Daniels is starting to come into his own now as a player. Herb Jones had a career year and even made an All-Defensive Team in 2024.

Jones shot a career-best 41% from deep and is a 6'8 3-and-D forward, the most attractive model in today's modern NBA. In a weaker draft class, giving up a high draft pick seems like it could be a good way to satisfy roster needs rather than gambling on a young prospect. Jones is also on an affordable deal. Giving up the pick along with other complementary pieces would be great for Charlotte.

Charlotte covets Zach LaVine

The Chicago Bulls have been stuck in neutral for the last couple of years. It seems like they're content with their core to try to move forward to compete. Getting a higher draft pick might be able to force them to reconsider. LaVine only appeared in 25 games in 2023-24, but is a highly productive player when he is available to play.

He'd be able to add another wrinkle into an offense for a young team that is trying to push themselves to become a playoff contender. LaVine has averaged 20 or more points for five seasons and could benefit playing off LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller. He won't have to come in and be the go-to option from day one.

Hornets make run at Dejounte Murray

The Atlanta Hawks are already armed with the number one pick in the 2024 NBA Draft and they could be looking to reset their franchise. Trae Young has been in the trade rumors for the last year, but so has Dejounte Murray. They could dissemble their backcourt and build it from scratch if they wanted to. As good as Young is, the fit in Charlotte won't make too much sense for either party.

Murray however is a plug and play kind of player.

A two-way playmaking guard to put beside a great playmaker in his own right in LaMelo Ball sounds like a good fit. Murray could help create a nice defensive identity with Brandon Miller and Mark Williams. If the Hawks want to rebuild, might as well fully embrace it, right?

Again, this draft class isn't as highly coveted as some of the ones in the last five seasons, but there could still be some hidden gems if scouts did their homework. There's a possibility of seeing some deals done during the draft. If the Hornets want to try to assure a playoff berth, reaching out for a veteran that fits the roster while offering draft compensation is a good way to start.