PUMA announced the release of Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball's fifth signature shoe with their brand, the MB.05 World Tour. “Inspired by Ball's rockstar status on and off the court,” PUMA said when announcing the end-of-August release.

“Available in fluorescent pink with iridescent detailing throughout, including barbed wire as a nod to his iconic tattoos, this sneaker was made to stand out. Additional design features include a molded skull and a ‘1’ in the outsole, a nod to Ball’s one-of-one status. Finished with NITROFOAM™ cushioning for unwavering court supremacy, this shoe is a slam dunk with more bold colorways coming this fall.”

Today, PUMA Hoops announces LaMelo Ball's 5th signature shoe, MB.05 World Tour. It's inspired by his rockstar status on and off the court. The detailing throughout the shoe include barbed wire as a nod to his tattoos. The MB.05 World Tour hits stores August 29th retailing for… pic.twitter.com/m61mHXbxOy — Jerry Donatien (@JerryDonatien) August 4, 2025

“The MB.05 World Tour hits stores August 29th retailing for $125 at PUMA.com, the PUMA mobile app, the PUMA NYC Flagship store, Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, and other key retailers.”

This shoe release follows LaMelo Ball's latest collaboration with PUMA and his own brand, “LaFrance,” which released a lifestyle shoe together. The LaFrancè RNR is a mix of lifestyle running shoes, outdoor vibes, and Ball’s personal style. After a solid season in 2024-25, PUMA now rewards him with another signature shoe.

Ball is entering his sixth year with the Hornets and looking for a bounce-back season. After having it cut short due to injuries, the sneaker being named “World Tour” could be an auspicious premonition of what's to come for his team. Ball can launch himself into the spotlight on the floor with his exciting play style, and he'll be rocking the perfect shoes for it heading into the 2025-26 season.

Due to an injury, LaMelo Ball only played in 47 games in the 2024-25 season. When healthy, he's proved he's an offensive engine. He can score, create for others, and speed up the pace with the ball in his hands. He's in the perfect position to prove he is capable of playing at an All-Star caliber level.