The MLB world has hung in the balance for several weeks following the news of Juan Soto hitting the trade block. While several teams seemingly put together their best offers, the Nationals elected to pull the trigger on a deal with the Padres. The haul of prospects seemingly met their standard and the organization will now begin its rebuild.

Juan Soto now has a chance to continue to contend for a World Series. The 23-year-old has one of the most impressive resumes of any player across the sport. At just 23 years old he is already a two-time all-star, two-time silver slugger, World Series champ, Home Run Derby champ, and also won the 2020 NL Batting title. Soto will have a chance to continue building on his already impressive legacy in San Diego. As he begins his preparations for his move to the West Coast, here are some early predictions for what to expect from the superstar:

3 bold predictions for Juan Soto after blockbuster trade to Padres

3)Juan Soto will Win Another World Series:

Not only does Juan Soto already have a World Series ring on his finger, but he played a major role in earning it. This type of success is uncommon for someone so young, and he now is in a position to continue to contend. Prior to the Soto trade, the Padres had +1700 odds on FanDuel to win the championship this season. Following the deal, they have moved up to the fifth shortest odds at +1000.

Adding Juan Soto to the already dangerous lineup of the Padres has exciting potential. It is also important to note the long-term potential of the trio. Soto has two more seasons following this year under team control before he will be set to be a free agent. Given the commitment they made to bring in the superstar it would seem likely the Padres intend on keeping him. Both Machado and Tatis have already been locked up on long-term deals. Adding Juan Soto to this core would make them arguably the best trio in the entire MLB. It may not happen this year but San Diego has a great chance at securing a World Series given the core they have put together.

2)Soto, Tatis, and Machado will Combine for 100 HRs

Speaking of the talented trio, expect them to drive fear into the hearts of opposing pitchers moving forward. Hitting over 100 home runs between the three of them is an extremely attainable goal. Last season, Soto had 20 home runs and also led the MLB in walks with 145. The presence of Machado and Tatis will force pitchers to pitch to Soto more often which could result in increased production from the two-time Silver Slugger.

Each of the Padres stars are far from slouches when it comes to hitting the ball out of the park. In 2021, Fernando Tatis tallied 42 home runs while Manny Machado knocked in 28. Tatis ranked 5th in the MLB last season in home runs due to his stellar production. While the number may be a little off this year considering the injury to Tatis this season, expect this trio to comfortably hit triple-digit home runs with a full season together.

1)Juan Soto becomes an all-time great

While this is a more difficult goal to quantify, expect Juan Soto to take a massive leap forward in baseball immortality during his time with the Padres. He is the only player in MLB history to tally 485 hits, 98 home runs, 373 walks, and 312 RBIs prior to his 23rd birthday. It is incredibly rare for a player to reach his level of play at all, let alone in such a short amount of time. The Nationals have had a rapid fall since the World Series title in 2019, and Juan Soto has somehow become underrated in the process.

With a new location and increased expectations, expect Juan Soto to raise up to the bright lights and deliver. He already has a major jump on his career accomplishments and plenty of time to rake up more. Surrounding him with the massive amount of talent around him, just as the Padres have done, will result in him ascending into the MLB great conversation where he firmly belongs. Being put on a true contender is the best thing for Soto’s potential legacy and expect him to deliver.

It is rare for a player of Juan Soto’s caliber to ever reach the trade market and there is a real argument he is the best player to ever be traded in MLB history. Expect big things from the superstar and the team as he makes his transition to the Padres.