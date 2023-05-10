Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

The Phoenix Suns returned to Colorado for Game 5 against the Denver Nuggets and suffered more of the same from the beginning of this series. The first half was relatively even, but the Nuggets trounced the Suns in the third quarter and never looked back. As the final buzzer sounded, the Nuggets left the court with a 118-102 win, heading into Game 6 with a 3-2 lead. The Nuggets win was spearheaded by a triple-double from Nikola Jokic, who had 29 points, 13 rebounds, and 12 assists, yet another incredible line from the Serbian big man. He did all of the heavy lifting for the Nuggets, although Bruce Brown was a huge spark off of the bench. Brown had 25 points on 7/11 shooting, including 2/4 from the three-point line.

For the Suns, Game 5 was nothing like their performances in Phoenix. Devin Booker cooled down considerably to shoot 8/19, although he still had 28 points and was over 50% from beyond the arc. Kevin Durant had 26 points on 10/24 shooting, and didn’t hit a single three in the contest. The two Suns stars looked like they were going to keep it close, but a 14 point advantage in the third quarter for the Nuggets put the game out of reach. The series now flips backs to Arizona and a pivotal Game 6 for the Suns with their season on the line.

The Suns will need a gargantuan effort to stave off elimination, one that is led by Booker and Durant. With that being said, here are three bold predictions for the Suns in Game 6 vs. the Nuggets.

Devin Booker shoots over 80% for the Phoenix Suns

In Game 3 of this series, Booker shot 20/25 from the field, equaling an 80% shooting percentage. He followed up that performance by going 14/18 in Game 4, a 78% mark. Both incredible displays led to wins for the Suns, so a formula was set for their success. With the season on the line, Booker is going to do the incredible again, shooting 80% from the field in a 40 point showing. His effortless scoring will even the series for the Suns and set up a series-clinching Game 7 in Denver.

Booker is on an all-time heater right now, as he even looked just as sharp going into halftime of Game 5. It wasn’t until the third quarter that Booker started missing strings of shots in a row, and he can’t be blamed given the relentless pressure he was under. The script will be flipped in Game 6, as Booker is going to get hot early and stay hot. Another scorching performance will be huge for the Suns, and exhilarating for NBA fans in general. After Game 6, the numbers will somehow not lie as Devin Booker shoots over 80% from the field.

TJ Warren has a Landry Shamet game

Game 4 saw Landry Shamet play a crucial role for the Suns in tying up this series. Shamet came off the bench to score 19 points on 6/9 shooting, making 5/8 of those from the 3-point arc. He was the all-important third scoring option for the Suns behind Booker and Durant, arguably the most important role for the Suns in any given matchup. In Game 6, the Suns will need someone to step up and have a similar game. Although it won’t be Landry Shamet filling that role again, TJ Warren will have no problem picking up the slack.

TJ Warren started getting minutes in Game 3 of this series, but his production hasn’t been anything to write home about. With the Suns needing a key third scorer in Game 6 and Shamet garnering more attention on the court now, Warren will have the opportunity to step up. The Suns guard is going to take the opportunity and run with it, filling up the stat-sheet on his way to a 20 point outing. It will be key in helping the Suns force a Game 7 in Denver, and Warren will thank Shamet for laying the blueprints in Game 4.

Denver Nuggets falter, Suns force Game 7

Game 6 is going to be a highly contested affair, unlike any of the games that Denver has won in this series. Even with insane performances from Booker in the Suns’ wins, the final scores were still close in each contest. The Suns truly needed Booker to be as efficient as he was; luckily for Phoenix, Booker will do the same in Game 6. As Booker and Durant continue their dominant play at home, the Nuggets will find a way to make big miscues late in the game to give the contest away. The Suns will take advantage on their way to a Game 6 win and the two best words in sports: Game 7.

A Game 7 in Denver will inevitably result in the Nuggets being favored, but that can’t be a concern right now for the Suns. Booker, Durant, and the Suns need to be locked in on Game 6 and come out with intensity right from the opening tip-off. If the Suns can do that, they will have a great chance of coming away with a win after Game 6. Then, and only then, can the Suns turn their attention towards a Game 7.