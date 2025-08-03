North Carolina football coach Bill Belichick is excited about leading his Tar Heels team this season. Belichick is sending a message to his players, amidst preparations for the 2025 season.

“Anybody who’s walking in here feeling like, ‘Well, I’m going to be just starting this, or that I’m entitled to this.’ That’s not really the way it’s going to work. They’re going to have to earn it. If they want to come in and earn playing time and earn a roster spot and play at Carolina and play in the ACC, and get that kind of profile,” Belichick said, per On3, “then we’ll give it to them and we’ll see what they can do. Whatever they’re going to get, they’re going to earn. Nobody’s handing out anything. Just like nobody’s handing out wins in this conference. You have to go earn them. They’re going to have to earn their spots on the field.”

Belichick says that each player has an equal chance to win a starting job in his program.

“We’ll give everybody an opportunity to compete. You know, through the course of my career, we’ve had many, many free agents, low round draft choices, who not only competed and earned playing time, but some became some of our best players,” Belichick added. “So, players who have come in and want to compete and have shown enough skill, we’ll take those guys, and we’ve taken plenty of them. We’ll see how they do, but those are kind of the things we’re looking for.”

North Carolina football starts their season against TCU on September 1.

Bill Belichick is excited for his North Carolina adventure to begin

North Carolina Tar Heels head football coach Bill Belichick is introduced during half time at Dean E. Smith Center.
Belichick took the college football world by surprise, when he announced he would take over the Tar Heels program. North Carolina parted ways with long-time coach Mack Brown after the 2024 campaign.

The new North Carolina football coach won a lot of games when he was leading the New England Patriots in the NFL. He now takes over a Tar Heels program that won just three ACC games in the 2024 season. North Carolina also won just six contests overall.

According to On3 football transfer rankings, the Tar Heels have the eighth best transfer class in the country this season. There are more than 40 new players in the program.

“The first portal, we’re just trying to find guys to fill the team. The second portal, we’re looking for good football players. And we felt like any position, if the player wanted to come in and compete, and we thought it was a good player, then this is the right spot for him,” Belichick added.

North Carolina football fans are ready to see what the legendary coach can do.

