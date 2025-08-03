Angel Reese has jokes.

The Chicago Sky forward called out Indiana Fever's Sydney Colson on X amid the recurring incident of a fan throwing a sex toy onto the court.

“hey @SydJColson, why do you keep throwing your mean green in different arenas…. it’s getting weird,” Reese jokingly called out the fellow WNBA player.

Colson reacted to Reese's message with a meme of herself looking annoyed.

Angel Reese has not reacted to Colson at this time.

WNBA fan arrested following sex toy thrown on court

Unlike Reese who light heartedly reacted to the incidents, other WNBA players shared their frustration.

“It's super disrespectful. I don't really get the point of it. It's really immature. Whoever is doing it needs to grow up,” Sky center Elizabeth Williams said after Friday's game (Aug. 1).

“Stop throwing dildos on the court… you’re going to hurt one of us,” Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham reacted on X.

“ARENA SECURITY?! Hello??!” New York Liberty forward Isabelle Harrison wrote on X. “Please do better. It’s not funny. never was funny. Throwing ANYTHING on the court is so dangerous.”

On Tuesday (July 29), a fan threw a green object onto the court during an Atlanta Dream and Golden State Valkyries game. The game had to be briefly halted and was identified as a sex toy. Three days later during another Valkyries game, a sex toy was thrown onto the court when they played against the Chicago Sky on Friday (Aug. 1).

Following the incidents, the league issued a statement and its been reported that the fan who threw the sex toy at the Dream game has been arrested. It's unclear if the fan at the Sky game has at this time or if the incidents are connected.

“The safety and well-being of everyone in our arenas is a top priority for our league. Objects of any kind thrown onto the court or in the seating area can pose a safety risk for players, game officials, and fans,” the league said in a statement per ESPN. “In line with WNBA Arena Security Standards, any fan who intentionally throws an object onto the court will be immediately ejected and face a minimum one-year ban in addition to being subject to arrest and prosecution by local authorities.”

The Sky currently has a record of 7-20 and will play today (Aug. 3) at 6 pm against the Phoenix Mercury.