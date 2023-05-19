The Toronto Maple Leafs faced a plethora of questions heading into this summer. And they have answered one of their biggest questions right out of the gate. Kyle Dubas will not return as general manager.

Dubas’ future with the team was in doubt, as his contract expires in late June. However, the wording of the team’s statement suggests the team fired the 37-year-old decision-maker.

In any event, Dubas leaves after six years in charge in Toronto. He took over following the departure of Lou Lamoriello and was tasked with taking the team to the next level.

Unfortunately, that hasn’t exactly happened as previously hoped. The Maple Leafs won just one playoff series during his tenure, and that series win came just this season against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

With the talent the Maple Leafs have had over the years, that is certainly a disappointment. Whether that’s an indictment on Dubas himself remains to be seen. Whatever the case may be, it just didn’t work.

Major roster decisions will be made over the next few months by whoever takes over. So with that in mind, here are three candidates Toronto should consider to become the next Maple Leafs general manager.

3) Dr. Hayley Wickenheiser, Toronto Maple Leafs assistant GM

Wickenheiser currently holds a position within the Maple Leafs front office, so she knows the organization. And she has a background in player development that certainly makes her qualified for the job.

Wickenheiser joined the Maple Leafs in 2018, joining as assistant director of player development. Toronto gave her a promotion in 2021, naming her senior director of player development. She has worked with the team’s prospects at all levels, though she primarily focused on Western Canada while completing medical school at the University of Calgary.

She also knows what it’s like to go through the grind as a player. She won four Olympic gold medals for the Canadian women’s national team. She also won seven gold medals at the IIHF Women’s World Championships. Wickenheiser scored 379 points for the Canadian national team and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2019.

The Maple Leafs made the move to promote Wickenheiser last summer. Some believe it might be a bit early for her to take this jump, but if she is interested, it may be best for the team to give her the promotion sooner rather than later.

2) Eric Tulsky, Carolina Hurricanes assistant GM

If the Maple Leafs are to hire Tulsky, they’ll need to wait a bit. The Carolina Hurricanes are currently battling the Florida Panthers in the Eastern Conference Finals. And Tulsky certainly deserves some credit there.

Tulsky is in his ninth season as the team’s assistant general manager. He earned a Ph.D. in Chemistry and began working in hockey as a part-time data analyst. The Hurricanes AGM is praised for his ability to find under-the-radar gems and his skills in negotiating player contracts.

Many around the hockey world view Tulsky as a creative thinker with extensive hockey knowledge. He was a candidate for the Chicago Blackhawks job in 2022. It won’t be long before he lands a gig of his own, so if the Maple Leafs want him, they’ll need to strike when the iron is hot.

1) Brandon Pridham, Toronto Maple Leafs assistant GM

Perhaps the early favorite for the job, Pridham is well-regarded around the league. And he is a candidate for jobs outside of the Toronto organization as well.

The Maple Leafs hired Pridham in 2015 to help manage the team’s salary cap. His background revolves around the NHL’s salary cap, having previously worked in the league office as a salary cap enforcer.

Pridham’s expertise has allowed the Maple Leafs to cultivate the talent they have had over the years. His knowledge helped the team sign their star players such as Auston Matthews and John Tavares to long-term deals.

Pridham received interest from other teams prior to Dubas leaving the team. Now, the Maple Leafs may have no choice but to promote the 49-year-old if they want to ensure they don’t lose him this summer.