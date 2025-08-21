Things seem to be looking up for the Los Angeles Rams and Matthew Stafford. And one of his protectors got a positive update. Also, Stafford’s latest commets will catch fans’ attention, according to a post on X by the team.

“Just trying to stack days. QB Matthew Stafford provides an update on practices”

Stafford said he's working hard to get ready for the season.

“Trying to get to feeling as good as I can,” Stafford said. “I done that. And just really everything I can possibly do. I’ve done a ton of research just trying to help myself out. Good thing is I feel pretty good the last couple of days out there practicing. Was able to do even a little bit more than I thought I was going to be able to do the first day.”

Rams QB Matthew Stafford on good track

Rams head coach Sean McVay said it’s a process, according to latimes.com.

“The reality is we’re trying to get our hands on this and get him to feel as good as possible,” McVay said. “Backs can be a volatile thing. This is definitely positive progress. It certainly is trending in a positive direction for us.”

The 37-year-old Stafford had been sidelined since the start of training camp because of what McVay described as an aggravated disc. McVay said an epidural injection was used to aid the process.

McVay said he’s eager for Stafford to get back into the swing of practice things.

“I don’t care whether you’re Matthew Stafford, whether you’re Steph Curry — whoever you are,” McVay said. “These guys get great at their sports by being able to play it.

“I’ll be just like, I think, a lot of fans and a lot of his teammates and coaches that you’re really hopeful that this is the direction. So we can build a good foundation and allow him to be the Matthew that we’re accustomed to seeing.”

McVay said the Rams are working hard with Stafford, according to the LA Daily News via CBS Sports.

“We're getting a grasp of this. He's doing everything in his power,” McVay said. It's a very fluid situation that demands flexibility.”