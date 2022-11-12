Published November 12, 2022

By Tristin McKinstry · 4 min read

The Detroit Tigers declared their rebuild over prior to the 2022 season. They had just poured money into shortstop Javier Baez and starter Eduardo Rodriguez. Their activity in MLB free agency was supposed to help a revitalized franchise return to the postseason.

However, it didn’t happen. Baez was hot and cold all season, and Rodriguez spent a lot of time away from the diamond. The Tigers suffered injuries at every turn, and some of their young prospects struggled in their first major league action.

The poor season led to the firing of general manager Al Avila. Avila, the father of former Tigers catcher Alex Avila, led the team’s front office for seven seasons prior to his August dismissal.

In his place is former Chicago Cubs and San Francisco Giants executive Scott Harris. Harris brings a different approach to the front office, and has a lot of work ahead of him.

At this year’s GM meetings, the new president of baseball operations in Detroit mentioned specific items on his winter wishlist. A left-handed hitting infielder, a right-handed hitting outfielder, and more pitching.

With this in mind, let’s take a look at three free agents the Tigers must target in 2022 MLB free agency.

3 free agents Tigers must target after missing 2022 MLB playoffs

3) Infielder Adam Frazier

For the left-handed hitting infielder, there were only two options that felt right. First baseman Anthony Rizzo hits left-handed, but he’ll cost a pretty penny and it doesn’t seem likely Detroit will give up on Spencer Torkelson after one year.

That leaves Frazier as the other option. He is less exciting than a move for Rizzo would be, but he represents an upgrade for the Tigers at second base.

It’s been a bit of a downhill trend since the Pittsburgh Pirates traded Fraizer in 2021. However, the 30-year-old still has it in him to bounce back in a big way.

He’s a solid albeit not outstanding hitter at the plate. Fraizer isn’t too far removed from hitting .305 on the season in which he held a .331 batting average for half the season.

Defensively, the 30-year-old brings a lot of versatility. His primary position is second base, but he can play all three outfield spots and shortstop. Baez is the starting shortstop, but Fraizer likely usurps Jonathan Schoop as the starting second baseman.

If a left-handed infielder can’t be had via trade, Fraizer represents a decent option with the potential to revitalize his career in the Motor City.

2) Outfielder Mitch Haniger

There are some very good right-handed hitting outfielders out there. However, they’re unlikely to have interest in playing in Detroit. I just can’t see an Aaron Judge or AJ Pollock signing with the Tigers.

However, one potential option is 31-year-old Mitch Haniger. The knock on him is his ability to stay healthy. He played in just 57 games a year ago and 63 games in 2019. Haniger missed the shortened 2020 season entirely after surgeries.

When healthy, Haniger is a great power threat. In 2021, he swatted 39 home runs while driving in 100 runs as the Seattle Mariners pushed for postseason baseball.

In 2018, Haniger hit for nearly 30 homers while driving in 93 runs. Both seasons saw the 31-year-old outfielder play in 157 games, and one of those seasons saw him go to the All-Star Game.

The Tigers need offensive production, but they also need a power threat. Haniger provides that and more. When he’s healthy, the 31-year-old is one of the best hitters in the game. The Tigers should take a flier here at least.

1) Pitcher Chris Bassitt

An obvious target for the Tigers would be Justin Verlander. The former Tigers ace is coming off his second World Series championship victory with the Houston Astros following his 2017 trade.

However, a move for Verlander may be a bit tricky this season. One pitcher they may turn their attention to in that event is Chris Bassitt.

The soon-to-be 34-year-old has been one of the more consistent pitchers in the game of baseball the last few seasons. He finished top 10 in Cy Young voting in 2020 and 2021 before moving to the New York Mets in a trade.

In Queens, Bassitt continued his good run of form. He won a career-high 15 games and struck out a career-high 167 batters in 181 innings pitched.

The Tigers desperately need quality depth in their pitching rotation. Last year, Detroit relied a lot on their farm system when their starting rotation was decimated. They called up rookies who weren’t ready to fill in while everyone recovered.

Bringing in a pitcher like Bassitt gives them quality depth. He’s also a guy who will do what they need without question. He is an easy upgrade for any staff, and could bring a helpful veteran presence to a young pitching staff.