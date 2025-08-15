Players Weekend is one of the most fun events of the Major League Baseball season. While the Little League Classic game takes center stage, players across the league enjoy the weekend. Many MLB players will showcase custom gear that reveals their passions and hobbies. Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal made an early statement with his cleats against the Minnesota Twins.

Skubal wore cleats that pay homage to Scooby-Doo and Mystery Inc.. The cleats featured Scooby-Doo, Scrappy and the colors of the Mystery Machine. Unfortunately, they did not help the reigning American League Cy Young Award Winner shut the Twins down. Minnesota scored three runs on him in a disastrous third inning.

Skubal's cleats are the first of many statement pieces from Players Weekend. Detroit's ace just welcomed his first child to the world, making this year's event that much more meaningful. Hopefully, he and his family can bond over the cartoon. Regardless, the pitcher showed that even though he is a dominant pitcher, he can still let loose and enjoy MLB's promotion.

Players Weekend is a big hit around the league. Teams that go to play in the Little League Classic game get to enjoy the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. However, the custom bats and cleats will take center stage. Skubal's cleat are just the beginning.

When it comes to what is going on in the game, Thursday's matchup is a big one for Detroit. The team needs a win to keep up with the Toronto Blue Jays atop the American League. Even the Cleveland Guardians are a threat in the AL Central. However, the Tigers have been a dominant team for the majority of the season. They are a serious threat to win this year's title.

Detroit manager AJ Hinch has been rough on his players recently. However, Skubal showed that this weekend gives he and his teammates a chance to let loose and enjoy Players Weekend.

More Detroit Tigers News
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) walks off the field after being pulled from the game against the Los Angeles Angels after giving up four runs in 4 2/3 innings at Comerica Park.
What Tigers must do to win AL Central over GuardiansZachary Howell ·
Detroit Tigers pitcher Tommy Kahnle (43) looks on before pitching against Minnesota Twins during the eighth inning at Comerica Park in Detroit
AJ Hinch’s brutally honest take on Tigers’ Tommy Kahnle struggles: ‘This is not practice’Benedetto Vitale ·
image thumbnail
1 Tigers’ player who will make or break 2025 World Series chancesChristopher Hennessy ·
Detroit Tigers pitcher Luke Jackson (49) throws against Arizona Diamondbacks during the eighth inning at Comerica Park
2 moves Detroit Tigers must make after 2025 MLB trade deadlineBrayden Haena ·
Detroit Tigers pitcher Kyle Finnegan (64) delivers a pitch against Minnesota Twins during the ninth inning at Comerica Park in Detroit in Monday, August 4, 2025.
Tigers pitcher Kyle Finnegan adopting ‘adapt or die’ mindset after Nationals tradeRussell Steinberg ·
Detroit Tigers first baseman Spencer Torkelson (20) starts to celebrate as he runs toward his teammates after hitting a game-winning two-run walk off double against the Chicago White Sox in the ninth inning at Comerica Park.
Spencer Torkelson points to Tigers’ resiliency after clutch HR vs. White SoxScotty White ·