Players Weekend is one of the most fun events of the Major League Baseball season. While the Little League Classic game takes center stage, players across the league enjoy the weekend. Many MLB players will showcase custom gear that reveals their passions and hobbies. Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal made an early statement with his cleats against the Minnesota Twins.

Skubal wore cleats that pay homage to Scooby-Doo and Mystery Inc.. The cleats featured Scooby-Doo, Scrappy and the colors of the Mystery Machine. Unfortunately, they did not help the reigning American League Cy Young Award Winner shut the Twins down. Minnesota scored three runs on him in a disastrous third inning.

Tarik Skubal is rocking these Scooby Doo custom cleats in his start tonight (via @tigers) pic.twitter.com/ncy1Uaw00S — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) August 14, 2025

Skubal's cleats are the first of many statement pieces from Players Weekend. Detroit's ace just welcomed his first child to the world, making this year's event that much more meaningful. Hopefully, he and his family can bond over the cartoon. Regardless, the pitcher showed that even though he is a dominant pitcher, he can still let loose and enjoy MLB's promotion.

Players Weekend is a big hit around the league. Teams that go to play in the Little League Classic game get to enjoy the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. However, the custom bats and cleats will take center stage. Skubal's cleat are just the beginning.

When it comes to what is going on in the game, Thursday's matchup is a big one for Detroit. The team needs a win to keep up with the Toronto Blue Jays atop the American League. Even the Cleveland Guardians are a threat in the AL Central. However, the Tigers have been a dominant team for the majority of the season. They are a serious threat to win this year's title.

Detroit manager AJ Hinch has been rough on his players recently. However, Skubal showed that this weekend gives he and his teammates a chance to let loose and enjoy Players Weekend.