The Detroit Tigers enter Thursday's game against the Minnesota Twins at 70-52. Despite their record, the Cleveland Guardians have started to make the conversation in the American League Central interesting. Tigers manager AJ Hinch has not been shy about his team's recent struggles. Despite that, Tarik Skubal, Gleyber Torres, and the rest of his roster is extremely talented.

Detroit is 5-5 over the last ten games. It is not one of the worst stretches of the season for the team, but it is concerning for a Tigers team that has been excellent this season. Hinch's team is one of the favorites to represent the AL in the World Series this year. However, the small issues that the team has shown recently could be exposed down the stretch of the regular season.

Detroit's path to success is clear. Throughout the 2025 season, Hinch has relied on his starting rotation to carry the Tigers to wins. Skubal, for example, is well on his way to back-to-back AL Cy Young Awards. However, the balance between Hinch's pitchers and his batters is more even than it was last year. Despite that, the rest of the AL has caught up with them.

The Toronto Blue Jays recently surpassed the Tigers for the top spot in the AL. Blue Jays manager John Schneider has his team playing as well as anyone in the league. The team's rise up the standings has robbed Detroit of their thunder. Regardless of where they fall in the standings now, the Tigers can't afford to get caught up in the standings.

The Guardians are 7-3 over their last ten, closing the gap in the AL Central. Cleveland's star, Jose Ramirez, is in for another finish on the AL MVP ballot. The Tigers need to make some changes in order to maintain a lead.

Hinch needs to decide who his center fielder is

Hinch has not had to deal with a ton of injuries this season. However, the Tigers' center field spot has seen a few different players serve time there. Detroit uncovered a hidden gem in Baez when they moved him to the outfield. The former World Series champion excelled in the outfield and earned his first All-Star appearance since 2019. However, the spot is not decided.

Baez serving as the center fielder was more of a necessity than a desire. Parker Meadows is still on the Tigers' injured list, and he has been on and off of it all year. Hinch has a tough decision to make when Meadows comes back, though. The easy solution is to put Meadows in the outfield and shift Baez back to shortstop. However, it might not be that easy, especially with less time left.

By the numbers, Baez has been excellent in the outfield. Ironically, his 0.6 DWAR in center field is better than Meadows'. Hinch has the roster depth to ease his center fielder back into the fold when he comes back. However, his best playoff lineup might have him coming off the bench regardless. Colt Keith and Zack McKinstry have excelled and deserve time as starters for Detroit.

For now, all eyes are on Hinch as he tries to pick between his options in center field.

Skubal and Flaherty need to maintain their workload

If Skubal wasn't the best pitcher in baseball last season, his case is hard to ignore now. Even as the Tigers' ace welcomes his first child into the world, the southpaw's production has not dipped outside of a bad start here or there. The difference between this year and 2024 is the supporting cast around him. Jack Flaherty, for one, has been a productive No. 2 in the rotation.

Hinch's pitching staff has everything it needs to guide the team to a World Series title. One thing to keep an eye on his how much work both of his top starters have under their belt so far this season. Both Skubal and Flaherty are well over 120 innings pitched so far this season. While they have not shown any signs of wear and tear, their workload is reaching extremely high levels.

An injury to either Skubal and Flaherty would all but end the Tigers' World Series chances. If it happens now, the Guardians' path to the top of the division is much clearer. Hinch doesn't need to use load management on either pitcher, yet. However, it might not be a bad idea to start limiting their outing to certain pitch counts in order to keep them at their best this postseason.

Torres needs to bat at the top in the order

When the New York Yankees made it to the World Series in 2024, Torres' production at the plate was a big reason why. Outside of perhaps Juan Soto and Giancarlo Stanton, the infielder was the Yankees' best hitter. When Torres joined the Tigers this offseason, it was viewed as just another signing. However, he has emerged as a key contributor to Hinch's offensive attack.

Torres was one of four Tigers who started in the All-Star Game this summer. The second baseman is in the middle of a career year in his first season with a new team. Because he has swing such a hot bat and has a proven track record, Hinch should make him his leadoff hitter down the stretch. The Tigers have enough power behind him to make his on-base percentage work for him.

Detroit is one of many teams with its sights set on a title. However, winning a World Series requires contributions from players across the roster, not just stars. Flaherty is an underrated key to the Tigers' success this season, but he isn't the only one who needs to step up. However, Detroit is a could of small adjustments away from running away with the AL Central again.