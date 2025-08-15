Detroit Tigers LF Riley Greene has had his share of moments. In July, he matched his personal best with two three-run home runs in a doubleheader against the Washington Nationals.

On Thursday, Greene became a highlight reel when he denied Minnesota Twins DH Byron Buxton of a home run with a marvelous catch, per Talkin' Baseball. It came in the bottom of the 8th inning with the score tied at three.

It looked like a towering blast from the camera angle, before Greene essentially came out of nowhere to make the catch at the wall. Afterward, Buxton seemed to tip his cap to Greene as he made his way back to the dugout.

It was the first out of the latter half of the inning.

This moment provides a much-needed boost for Greene. Recently, Greene was demoted in the lineup by Tigers manager AJ Hinch after a 1-for-21 slump. However, Greene put his trust in his manager that he was doing the right thing.

Meanwhile, the Tigers are leading in the American League Central with a 70-52 record. Also, Greene is batting .269 with 123 hits, 27 home runs, and 87 RBIs.

The overall value Riley Greene brings to the Tigers

Altogether, Greene possesses the offensive production and defensive skills suited for the Tigers. Offensively, he has maintained a level of consistency at the plate in unique ways.

At one point, he was one of only three players to have 15 home runs, 15 doubles, and 15 triples. On defense, Greene can excel in left field and can make great plays, as was the case against the Twins.

In 2024, Greene led all leftfielders with 14 runs saved. Also, Greene has established himself as one of the leaders of the Tigers. This year, Greene also made his second consecutive All-Star team.

All in all, he can generate productivity in both aspects of the game.