The Vancouver Canucks enter the 2023-24 NHL season with the clear goal of making the Stanley Cup Playoffs. At the very least, the team is out to prove a full-fledged rebuild is not needed. However, making the playoffs this upcoming season is going to be easier said than done for the Canucks.

Vancouver has talent on its roster, there's no doubt about that. Forward Elias Pettersson emerged as a true superstar this past season, posting 102 points. Quinn Hughes is one of the fastest-rising defensemen in the league, as well.

That said, it'll be interesting to see where the team is around the NHL trade deadline. If Vancouver is out of the race, which players could be on the move? Here are three potential trade candidates Canucks fans should keep their eyes on as the season draws near.

Tyler Myers

Tyler Myers is an unrestricted free agent at season's end. The veteran blueliner provides some value as a second-pairing option, though his salary is a bit bloated. However, the Canucks could certainly try and work something out around the deadline.

One thing to consider with this situation is that Myers has a modified no-trade clause. As a result, there are 10 teams that the veteran defenseman can veto a trade to. It limits the market for Vancouver just a little bit.

Perhaps Myers waives his no-trade protection if one of the listed teams is in contention for the Stanley Cup. Or maybe the Canucks find a suitor that is not barred by his no-trade protection. Either way, Myers is name to watch as the season unfolds.

Conor Garland

Garland is somewhat of a late entry to the trade market. The Canucks have depth at the winger position to trade from. In fact, they almost need to trade one of their wingers given how few available jobs there are to go around.

Garland is one winger who could see himself moving out of Vancouver. Unlike Myers, the Canucks can trade Garland anywhere without obtaining any permission. Garland lacks no-trade protection in his contract.

There are obstacles here, of course. For one, Garland has three years remaining on his contract. It's hard to see a team willing to take on all three years. And it makes retaining salary rather complicated. That's not even taking his nearly $5 million salary into account, either.

With that said, the Canucks are likely to move a winger at some point. Garland is a good player and could help any team looking to shore up their forward core before making a push toward the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Brock Boeser

Boeser has two years remaining on his contract, which certainly complicates things. And he is coming off a bit of a down season by his standards. However, he has the opportunity to rebuild his value and secure a trade during the upcoming season.

Boeser drew interest this past season around the trade deadline. In fact, his agent received permission to speak to the Minnesota Wild back in March. Boeser is a Minnesota native, making the Wild a natural destination.

Of course, a trade to Minnesota never came to pass. And it's unknown whether Minnesota circles back on Boeser. But Boeser has a track record of providing reliable goal-scoring. Any team could use his talents, especially during the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Boeser is owed $6.65 million over the next two seasons. It'll be tough for the Canucks to work something out, but certainly not impossible. This could be the year Vancouver hits the eject button and trades Boeser by the deadline.